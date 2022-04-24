What's new

Well planned coup in Pakistan by 5 powers with the help of bajwa n opposition parties.

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,193
0
3,553
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
It all started when isi head was changed. As we all know usa can not afford to lose Pakistan at any cost.losing Pakistan means losing world order to China.Isi head was very important tool for usa to use against imran khan. Some of good officials informed imran khan and imran khan was himself convinced that General fiaz is very important man to manage Afghanistan n India. But general bajwa unknowingly or under jealous changed him with general who hates khan. We all talking about usa lattergate but we are not talking about india uk Isreal France dubai in this game. They all were involved equally. It was khan vs usa uk France india dubai bajawa n opposition parties. I mean what magic happened that they have changed whole game in one month. We all talking about usa embassy officials were meeting to pti MNSz n oppositionparties open daylight. But we not talking about bollo rani vist to uk n usa. Nawaz shrif meetings with uk Israeli n indian officials in uk. Saudi Arabian actions are Suspicious as well. Nawaz wanted to vist Saudi Arabia after his brother got into office.Time will open many hidden boxes. One thing is sure mr bajwa Mr nadeem both gona live a life which i pray to God that even my enemies not gona suffer. Their generations gona live with label of treason. My God when I think about this I feel pain.. treason.. SC was just a tool. Those 5 idiots in SC hardly know what geo politics means.
 
Last edited:
Zibago

Zibago

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 21, 2012
36,603
10
58,272
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Rafi said:
IK ke liye, I support the guy, he is better than the rest, but to make him out to be some sort of messiah is just ridiculous
Click to expand...
Bajwa did f up though
279169732_6113946281965073_1983617289956973628_n.jpg
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,193
0
3,553
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
Rafi said:
IK ke liye, I support the guy, he is better than the rest, but to make him out to be some sort of messiah is just ridiculous
Click to expand...
Oky genius. People like you even dont think lattergate is fake. Vist to Russia.. tablan win in Afghanistan. Nawaz meeting with Isreal n indian officials. Nawaz shrif living in uk without visa n passport.. list is long but cat will not go away
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

R Wing
  • Locked
IK Tried To Remove Bajwa: Security Official (The Guardian, UK)
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
171
Views
4K
Horus
Horus
muhammadhafeezmalik
‘Constitutional Coup’ Threatened in Pakistan : HRW
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
178
Views
3K
ghazi52
ghazi52
truthfollower
  • Locked
Is the party over?
2 3
Replies
31
Views
2K
Clutch
Clutch
Dalit
President Biden, don’t pass up the opportunity for a reset with Shahbaz Sharif’s Pakistan
2
Replies
21
Views
479
Clutch
Clutch
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz Sharif's rumoured return to Pakistan sparks another debate
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
3K
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom