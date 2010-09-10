What's new

'We'll meet you in the sky': Chinese air force commander challenges US military goal to 'scare China'

‘We’ll meet you in the sky’: Chinese air force commander challenges US military goal to ‘scare China’
Deputy PLA Air Force commander Wang Wei addresses American ambitions as China shows its premier stealth fighter jet fitted with home-grown engine
Zhuhai Airshow showcases China’s moves to replace foreign technologies with domestic creations as part of its increasing self-reliance

Published: 8:16pm, 29 Sep, 2021


A Chinese J-20 stealth fighter jet performs at the Zhuhai Airshow on Wednesday. Photo: AP

As China flexed its most advanced stealth fighter jets fitted with home-grown engines at the nation’s biggest air show, a Chinese commander responded to an American challenge with an invitation to the US military to meet the PLA “in the sky” .

The comments on Wednesday by deputy air force commander Wang Wei of the People’s Liberation Army came after US Air Force Secretary
Frank Kendall said in August that China’s military modernisation programmes had been faster than expected, and there was a need for the US to stay ahead with more leading technologies that “scare China”.

Responding to the comment during the Zhuhai Airshow on Wednesday, Wang said “recently a counterpart of mine who is from a major country claims that he wants to scare China”.

“The Chinese navy is capable and confident to ensure national security and defend integrity, as well as make a contribution to world peace,” he said.

“I can only say, if they are not scared [by China’s capabilities], let us meet in the sky.”

The Zhuhai Airshow, officially known as the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, is held every second year but was postponed in 2020 for almost a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chinese military and aerospace firms have had a stronger presence at the show, with strict quarantine rules limiting attendance from overseas.

A key theme this year is China’s effort to replace foreign technologies with domestic creations, key to the nation’s self-sufficiency drive amid an intensifying strategic rivalry with the US.

A J-20 fighter jet powered by a domestic engine made its debut at the air show this year, PLA Air Force spokesman Shen Jinke confirmed on Tuesday.

China has been working to address an enduring bottleneck creating a lack of quality engines. The capabilities of the J-20, like all Chinese aircraft, have been limited by a lack of durable and high-performance jet engines.

The PLA has not officially announced the engine model used. The South China Morning Post has previously reported it to be the WS-10C, a modified version of the WS-10 engine replacing Russian AL-31F engines.
But a military insider said the WS-10C was a stopgap choice for the J-20, and that the fighter jet would better fulfil its potential with the more powerful WS-15.

J-20 deputy chief designer Wang Haitao said on Wednesday that China expected to speed up the upgrade for the J-20 and had been working to scale up production.

The Y-20 strategic transport plane is also in the process of having its foreign engine replaced. Its chief designer Tang Changhong said the PLA had also paired domestic engines with the Y-20 and conducted test flights.

Tang said the new Chinese engines consumed less fuel, flew for longer and could carry heavier cargo.



‘We’ll meet you in the sky’: PLA challenges US ambition to ‘scare China’

Zhuhai Airshow showcases China’s moves to replace foreign technologies, including its premier stealth fighter jet fitted with home-grown engine.
I wouldn't mind being a fly on the wall for that engagement
There should be Olympics style live fire tournaments for these kind of things. This will allow high testosterone Generals, politicians and hawks in every country to get a safe venue to stroke their egos. Plus the pay-to-watch subscriptions money from general public will sponsor national defence budgets as well. Win win I say.

This idea is patented on 30th Sep 2021 by Bouncer @ PDF. (TM) (R) All rights reserved.

*Nuclear weapons not allowed. General Bakhsi will be commentator. All matches to be played in neutral venues. I propose Switzerland.
 
All US hardware is only good for 3rd world helpless countries, mark my words US will never ever go head to head against a superpower.. US will use regional proxies and terrorists against China. I am very happy India is their Call Girl....
There should be Olympics style live fire tournaments for these kind of things. This will allow high testosterone Generals, politicians and hawks in every country to get a safe venue to stroke their egos. Plus the pay-to-watch subscriptions money from general public will sponsor national defence budgets as well. Win win I say.

This idea is patented on 30th Sep 2021 by Bouncer @ PDF. (TM) (R) All rights reserved.

*Nuclear weapons not allowed. General Bakhsi will be commentator. All matches to be played in neutral venues. I propose Switzerland.
So far the best idea, Just one more addition please include Shri arnab goswami along with Shri Bakhsi. : )

Commentary will be telecast from the 5th floor of serena hotel...
 
I think united States still has the upper hand. China should develop more technologies.united states is still world power and those f-16s, they can run a havoc.
 
USA is on decline they are begging for a war china should not give them one .

also china needs just 10 more years to be equal to USA . why hurry now after long years ?
 
USA is on decline they are begging for a war china should not give them one .

also china needs just 10 more years to be equal to USA . why hurry now after long years ?
They are all talk, they would never dare to attack China, besides, US needs Chinese money, Chinese products and Chinese market to keep US afloat. Warring with China means committing suicide for US, they are stupid, but not that stupid.
 
They are all talk, they would never dare to attack China, besides, US needs Chinese money, Chinese products and Chinese market to keep US afloat. Warring with China means committing suicide for US, they are stupid, but not that stupid.
i fear US is on decline and going to drain and they want to take china with them too .
 
