Well done PDF! Now let's get to the other level

The single thing that has prevented the genesis of a strong Pakistani identity and contingent on that a Pakistani brand is lack of ferocious self identification as Pakistani. This is why I respect @PAKISTANFOREVER as there is never any ambiquity. Terms like Apna, Desi, Asian, Muslim merely weaken the national identity of Pakistan.All such identities are constructed. Take the Turks. The truth is most Turks genetically are Greeks, Bulgars, Serbs, Anatolians, Arabs, Kurds, Circassians, Georgians, Armenians with a thin layer of Turkic blood from Central Asia - probably below 5% in the general population. Erdogan could be of Georgian extraction. However such a varied pool of peoples have been melted and moulded into cast iron identity of Turks.Then look at at Indians. No such thing as Indians exist. If you have seen Tamils who often look like Australian Aborigines to Indian Bengalis who often have sliver of Tibeto-Burman blood and Punjabi Sikhs there is nothing in common. They speak Dravidian languages contrasted with Indo-European languages. Yet India has moulded a national identity even by using such nonsense as unity in diversity. The fact is if a people can be made to think in certain way that bewgins to exist.Bravo to @PAKISTANFOREVER for trying to di this.