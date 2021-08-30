Well done PDF! Now let's get to the other level

PAKISTANFOREVER
I would firstly like to begin by thanking the MODs for doing a sterling job in getting rid of anti-Pakistani racism and propaganda on PDF over the past year. This was very prevalent between 2010-2019/20. The quality of PDF has substantially shot up as a result and it is pleasing to see, to say the least.
I really hope that PDF now goes to the next level and becomes a forum that can rank among the top defence forums in the world where we can focus more on the technical aspects of the Pakistani military.
I believe that the next step to fulfilling our goal as a top defence forum is to completely eliminate anti-Pakistani racism and propaganda from PDF. This is so we can focus more on defence matters and less in countering anti-Pakistani racism and propaganda which has now unfortunately become a daily routine. This assertion was prompted by the following reply by @waz to some anti-Pakistani racism and propaganda on a certain thread:
I would love to hear the thoughts of fellow Pakistanis and our allies
Why are Indians so delusional
They even plagued places like 9gag and other users had to point it out on how Indians are turning once a happy place into a political propaganda against China and Pakistan. Do you have source of this please?
I would love to hear the thoughts of fellow Pakistanis and our allies