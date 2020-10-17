Introduction
Hello, i am only here for two reasons, to show you different perspectives and rightly so, and also because i have too much time with very little to actually do, likewise.
they are gaurding buckingham palace because the building is going run, i mean become ruins, so they need to stand there, and make sure.
strategic analyst me here, for war to concede in favour, do you believe in what you know tastes good, or do you see what might?
Hello, i am only here for two reasons, to show you different perspectives and rightly so, and also because i have too much time with very little to actually do, likewise.
they are gaurding buckingham palace because the building is going run, i mean become ruins, so they need to stand there, and make sure.
strategic analyst me here, for war to concede in favour, do you believe in what you know tastes good, or do you see what might?
Last edited: