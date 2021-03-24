Welcome to shocked & awed 21st century geopolitics

The fight against China, the fear of China, is that you can’t do to China what you did to Russia. America would love for there to be a Yeltsin figure in China to say, let’s just give all of the railroads that you’ve built, the high-speed rail, let’s give the wealth, let’s give all the factories to individuals and let the individuals run everything and, then we’ll lend them the money, or we’ll buy them out and then we can control them financially.

And China’s not letting that happen. And Russia stopped that from happening. And the fury in the West is that, somehow, the American financial system is unable to take over foreign resources, foreign agriculture. It is left only with military means of grabbing them as we are seeing in the near East and you’re seeing in the Ukraine right now.