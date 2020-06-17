Welcome to BOLLYWOOD : World's Biggest CHHAAPA Factory (PART 9) | PakiXah

Azadkashmir
Bollywood plagiarizing.
It's called cultural exchange. And with me it's OK. Balkeh achi bat hai. I take this as an appreciation and I will never insult an appreciator.Bollywood plagiarizing.
I agree with your above view. However, I have shared the above two links pointing towards two main points:It's called cultural exchange. And with me it's OK. Balkeh achi bat hai. I take this as an appreciation and I will never insult an appreciator.
See the thing is, Bollywood is an industrial complex. Everything that they can sell to a large number of consumers, they adopt. That's the reason why you can see Muslims in large number in Bollywood, but this ratio is not same elsewhere in India.I agree with your above view. However, I have shared the above two links pointing towards two main points:
- The lack of originality in Bollywood.
- They must at least give due respect to the original artist or endorse them which they didn't. e.g almost all of Anu Malik's 90s songs are copied one mostly from Pakistan. and now these Pritam
You want to win a battle against your enemy? Stop hating your enemy. Hate simply kills the purpose.To be honest I have very little understanding of this issue as I have never ever watched an indian film or ever personally tried to listen to indian music. In fact I have never ever endorsed or used anything indian.
Ahh ok. but I want we need similar promotions and awareness for this just like other similar issues like basmati rice and Himalayan salt. where we have now made some progress by highlighting those issues.To be honest I have very little understanding of this issue as I have never ever watched an indian film or ever personally tried to listen to indian music. In fact I have never ever endorsed or used anything indian.