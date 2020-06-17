Welcome to BOLLYWOOD : World's Biggest CHHAAPA Factory (PART 9) | PakiXah

What's new

Tariq Habib Afridi

Tariq Habib Afridi

Mar 20, 2019
fitpOsitive said:
It's called cultural exchange. And with me it's OK. Balkeh achi bat hai. I take this as an appreciation and I will never insult an appreciator.
I agree with your above view. However, I have shared the above two links pointing towards two main points:
  1. The lack of originality in Bollywood.
  2. They must at least give due respect to the original artist or endorse them which they didn't. e.g almost all of Anu Malik's 90s songs are copied one mostly from Pakistan. and now these Pritam
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

May 27, 2015
See the thing is, Bollywood is an industrial complex. Everything that they can sell to a large number of consumers, they adopt. That's the reason why you can see Muslims in large number in Bollywood, but this ratio is not same elsewhere in India.
But the downside of this is, most of the time original talent doesn't pass through, but mechanical machines and pre defined behavior.
On the other hand, we Pakistanis are bad at selling things, so Pakistans industry gives more chance to talent, and that's the reason why much that is coming from Pakistan is original.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Aug 15, 2015
To be honest I have very little understanding of this issue as I have never ever watched an indian film or ever personally tried to listen to indian music. In fact I have never ever endorsed or used anything indian.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

May 27, 2015
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
To be honest I have very little understanding of this issue as I have never ever watched an indian film or ever personally tried to listen to indian music. In fact I have never ever endorsed or used anything indian.
You want to win a battle against your enemy? Stop hating your enemy. Hate simply kills the purpose.
 
Tariq Habib Afridi

Tariq Habib Afridi

Mar 20, 2019
fitpOsitive said:
You want to win a battle against your enemy? Stop hating your enemy. Hate simply kills the purpose.
I totally agree with the above statement,
I just want that they should endorse the original creator as well. and beside this we can flourish our own industry and for that reason you can see the Korean K-pop and BTS annual GDP earned through music which is more than 1 billion USD
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
To be honest I have very little understanding of this issue as I have never ever watched an indian film or ever personally tried to listen to indian music. In fact I have never ever endorsed or used anything indian.
Ahh ok. but I want we need similar promotions and awareness for this just like other similar issues like basmati rice and Himalayan salt. where we have now made some progress by highlighting those issues.
 
Tariq Habib Afridi

Tariq Habib Afridi

Mar 20, 2019
The irony is they have even copied the patriotic song like "dil dil Pakistan" and that too to their own patriotic song. they have even copied the PPP party song jeeye jeeye bhutto benazir.

at 0.23 you can see the dil dil Pakistan song copy. this is epic yaar
 
TNT

TNT

Jun 2, 2019
Indians are the biggest thieves and have plagiarised almost 99℅ of its songs and movie stories. They actually get through it as most common bollywood watching indians are stupid morons and dont know about the original stuff. Look at the level of their shamelessness that they even copied our ISPR song 😂😂😂. Typical indians, no originality, no creativity, just BS and copy paste and tall talk.
 
