What's new

Welcome to Baghdad: How Iraq Used to Be in the 1950s | British Pathé

Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
3,941
0
4,453
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom

Yes, the US and UK are to be blamed whether in first or 2nd Gulf war or in any covert operation..
But locals are somewhat to be blamed for raging wars on neighbours..
Imagine, w/o wars what wd middle east look like.. Iraq to Yemen fully develop rich countries,filled with jobs, tourists. Same goes for Lebanon, Palestine, and , Syria... a cradle for Muslims and Christians holy sites. With trails, roads, and railway, it wd be an awesome.

See below video, after settling their continent through wars, western countries had exploded Asian countries, especially middle east.

@jamahir @peagle
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Azadkashmir
Welcome to Baghdad: How Iraq Used to Be in the 1950s | British Pathé
Replies
1
Views
464
The SC
The SC
Zarvan
Was the USA ready to send its air force to attack China in 1962 if the war with India had not ended
Replies
0
Views
498
Zarvan
Zarvan
Morpheus
10 leaders who played pivotal roles in Pakistan Movement
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
AfrazulMandal
A
Jyotish
Red on Green: the birth, triumph and demise of Islamic socialism
Replies
7
Views
718
Nein
N
TheGreatMaratha
How The First English Novels by Parsis Were Written in the Backdrop of Plague and Politics
Replies
1
Views
284
padamchen
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom