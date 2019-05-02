Welcome Mangoes ---- جی آیاں نوں

Separate names with a comma.
Pakistan produces a variety of mangoes each with distinct flavor
and taste. This king of fruits is grown in Punjab and Sindh
provinces of Pakistan. Mango is the undisputed most popular fruit amongst millions of people in the orient particularly in the Pakistan Subcontinent where it is considered to be the King of Fruits.
In fact, there is no exaggeration in claiming that mango, because of its excellent flavor, attractive fragrance, beautiful shades of colors, delicious taste and healthful value, is now recognized as one of
the best fruits in the world market. The delicious and juicy mango
has long been one of the world's most popular fruits. The fruit's
flavor is often described as an exotic mix of pineapple and peach. Mangoes are available from April to September, June and July
usually offer the best produce. The tree is related to the pistachio and cashew and grows to an average of 50 feet in height. If you haven't tried a fresh mango, you're in for a treat!
Kinds of Mangoes
Sindri
Fajri
Chaunsa
Tota Pari
White Chaunsa
Late Langra Camel Puri
Anwar ritol
Nawab puri gola
American
Neelam
etc
Mangoes SEASON
SINDRI
1st May .......... 15th July
FAJRI
1st July .......... 15th August
CHAUNSA
1st July ....................... 30 September