  • Thursday, May 2, 2019

Welcome Mangoes ---- جی آیاں نوں

Discussion in 'Pakistan Tourism' started by ghazi52, May 2, 2019 at 8:25 PM.

  May 2, 2019 at 8:25 PM
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Welcome Mangoes
    جی آیاں نوں

    [​IMG]
     
  May 2, 2019 at 8:31 PM
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    cool hai

    [​IMG]
     
  May 2, 2019 at 8:36 PM
    zulu

    zulu FULL MEMBER

    Sir pic kahan ki hai yeh bhi tu mention kar dain idhar Karachi main tu abhi tak jalwa naseeb nahi huwa
     
  May 2, 2019 at 8:45 PM
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]
     
  May 2, 2019 at 8:47 PM
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    It is too early isn't it? Normally mangoes come in late June or July.. That's what I remember.. I think the best mangoes are during late July and early August.
     
  May 2, 2019 at 8:51 PM
    khansaheeb

    khansaheeb SENIOR MEMBER

    Are the Mangoes coming to San Jose, USA?
     
  May 2, 2019 at 8:55 PM
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Pakistan produces a variety of mangoes each with distinct flavor
    and taste. This king of fruits is grown in Punjab and Sindh
    provinces of Pakistan. Mango is the undisputed most popular fruit amongst millions of people in the orient particularly in the Pakistan Subcontinent where it is considered to be the King of Fruits.
    In fact, there is no exaggeration in claiming that mango, because of its excellent flavor, attractive fragrance, beautiful shades of colors, delicious taste and healthful value, is now recognized as one of
    the best fruits in the world market. The delicious and juicy mango
    has long been one of the world's most popular fruits. The fruit's
    flavor is often described as an exotic mix of pineapple and peach. Mangoes are available from April to September, June and July
    usually offer the best produce. The tree is related to the pistachio and cashew and grows to an average of 50 feet in height. If you haven't tried a fresh mango, you're in for a treat!

    Kinds of Mangoes

    Sindri
    Fajri
    Chaunsa
    Tota Pari
    White Chaunsa
    Late Langra Camel Puri
    Anwar ritol
    Nawab puri gola
    American
    Neelam
    etc


    Mangoes SEASON

    SINDRI

    1st May .......... 15th July



    FAJRI

    1st July .......... 15th August



    CHAUNSA

    1st July ....................... 30 September

     
