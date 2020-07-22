What's new

Welcome Gilgit Baltistan: The Fifth Province of Pakistan

The decision has been taken keeping in view the aspirations of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has decided to amend the constitution to give conditional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan.

Sources privy to the ministry of law said that Gilgit-Baltistan would be the fifth province of Pakistan. The decision has been taken keeping in view the aspirations of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

It has been decided to make amendments in Article 1 and 51 of the constitution in this regard. There will also be amendments in Articles 257 and 258 of the constitution.

Govt decides to give conditional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan

The decision has been taken keeping in view the aspirations of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.
