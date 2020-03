Hi

i know this might nt be the beat forum to ask this question, but i have seen many tech savy members so here it is



i have PTCL DSL connection (can't have any other as no good service available in area, 4g devices become to expensive)



those of you who know normally 3 lights should be present on router & internet light blinking & in my case it is so.



but mobile wifi says connected but no internet but if i go to chrome i can visit sites play videos in 1080p but none of the apps work, youtube whatsapp Fb etc none in app but can visit these in chrome.

i hope i have explained my query



PTCL man is also helpless in this regard



any help from you guys?

