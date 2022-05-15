What's new

Weighted Average RLNG Price: May’22

Pakistan's inflationary pressure is increasing, there would be price explostion in coming days.
PMLN after criticism of PTi for inflation and rising prices, now ready to explode.
They have signed new contracts for LPG at $21.83/mmbtu an increase of $6.22/mmbtu.
With impending increases in Petrol and Diesel prices and expected rises in Electricity prices.
The inflationary pressures on poor people would increase by many folds.

Experienced have fallen on their faces. IK/PTI was shielding poor public from the effects of rising energy and commodities prices in the world. While these corrupt hypocrites were critcising them and level allegattions of inexperience and incompetence. What happened now!!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525122905528487938
 

