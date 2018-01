More than 60 heads of state and government, plus hundreds of business leaders, academics, civil society advocates and celebrities are meeting in Davos from Tuesday to Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Zurich on Monday on way to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum meeting where he would share his vision for India’s future engagements with the international community.



He will shortly leave for Davos.



Modi, who will deliver the opening plenary address at the WEF summit on Tuesday, had said that he is also looking forward to separate bilateral meetings with Swiss President Alain Berset and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in Davos.



Modi will host a dinner for global CEOs on Monday.



More than 60 heads of state and government, plus hundreds of business leaders, academics, civil society advocates and celebrities are meeting in Davos from Tuesday to Friday, an event featuring roughly 400 debates and panels on topics like action on the environment, the outlook for Africa, and ways that refugees can contribute to their host countries.



Below are the live updates:



8:20pm: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu with officials of the Govt of the Canton of Zurich, Switzerland in Davos (ANI Photo)







8:00pm: Authorities in Davos, Switzerland, have rejected a request by left-wing groups to stage a protest during the World Economic Forum, saying heavy snowfall means there’s not enough space, reports Associated Press



6:00pm: The Swiss military is stationing 4,377 troops in and around Davos, Switzerland, to provide security for this year’s meetings at the World Economic Forum



PM's Modi's revolutionary and unorthodox reforms have generated a tremendous amount of interest in the global investor community: Dr.Jitendra Singh,MoS PMO in #Davos #WorldEconomicForum



5:55pm: PM Modi will interact with global business community members, besides delivering his keynote address, on Tuesday.

