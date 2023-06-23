WeChat Pay of China launched in Nepal​

Source: XinhuaEditor: huaxia2023-06-23 08:54:15Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song addresses the launch ceremony of WeChat Pay in Pokhara, a popular tourist destination in Nepal, June 22, 2023. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)POKHARA, Nepal, June 23 (Xinhua) -- WeChat Pay, a mobile payment service run by China's tech giant Tencent, was launched on Thursday in Pokhara, a popular tourist destination in Nepal.Tencent is joining hands with Nepal's NMB Bank Ltd to bring WeChat Pay service to the South Asian country."I firmly believe that this collaboration will set new avenues for safe, secure and convenient cross-border merchant payments for Chinese tourists in Nepal," Guru Prasad Poudel, an executive director from Nepal Rastra Bank, the country's central bank, said at the launch ceremony."It will further enhance cross-border trade, tourism and remittances in both countries," he added.Addressing the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song said that it is the right time and "full of great significance" to launch and promote WeChat Pay in Nepal.He spoke of an increasing number of Chinese tourists going overseas year by year and "the favorable prospects of the Chinese tourist market" in Nepal."China is ready to enhance the synergy of policies with Nepal, not only limited to traditional sectors, but also breaking new ground in emerging fields such as financial service trade, unlocking great potential for mutual cooperation and benefits," Chen said. ■