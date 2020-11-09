Website not working

Paan Singh
Sep 8, 2010
anybody getting error ?
its been shutting down again n again after minutes
Ill always get this.. Thats i use lightweight mode... Its works fine in lightweight modeAm facing same problem specialy on mobile phone.... it works for few minute and than i get error url doesnt exist.... i think webmaster should do something about it.... May be he made some changes to site few days ago and thats making hard to login through mobile phone browser....
Thank You very much.When you face issues, run the tracert defence.pk command seen here
Tracert Defence.pk - YouTube
And PM or email the results. It will be helpful resolving yours and others problems. @hinduguy
Its another thing that youtube dont work in PKVideo shows step by step, its better than Tracert for Dummies book.
Aree..Video shows step by step, its better than Tracert for Dummies book.
What is lightweight mode?Ill always get this.. Thats i use lightweight mode... Its works fine in lightweight mode