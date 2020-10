Krptonite said: These threads keep popping up since the members are unaware how Google personalised ads work. Google uses your online activity patterns to give you personalised ads across websites.



I'd recommend using incognito mode for some personal time. Click to expand...

I know how google works and rest assured, I do NOT watch that filth. it's beyond me how this crap shows up outta the blue. my home network is pretty heavily locked down & yet, it still shows up even though I've prevented anything that is adult material in my router's settings. can the mods or webmaster talk to the forum providers to prevent these ads? our own precautions are OBVIOUSLY not enough!side note: one can't deny the fact that this filth is being pushed by design based on a very sinister agenda, is not merely ads based on sites visited. they've even managed to fool by router's security!