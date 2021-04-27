Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Americas
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
WEB EXTRA: Miami International Airport Brawl Caught On Video
Thread starter
onebyone
Start date
28 minutes ago
onebyone
SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
5,546
-4
13,457
Country
Location
28 minutes ago
#1
FuturePAF
SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
3,942
19
4,883
Country
Location
26 minutes ago
#2
Guess shouting “world star” is so “Pre-pandemic”
T
Trango Towers
ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
15,168
-6
16,435
Country
Location
20 minutes ago
#3
Not racist comment but blacks again and then they wonder why police shoot first. Here I would want to shoot them.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
B
India: ‘We are on the path of success’: Health Minister on fight against Covid-19
Latest: Bambi
A moment ago
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Stand off between ANDSF and FC troops at Spin Boldak, Kandahar
Latest: ummarz
1 minute ago
Pakistan Army
L
World's largest solar powered hydrogen plant in China begins operation
Latest: letsrock
2 minutes ago
China & Far East
The Bangladesh army’s increasing role in civilian affairs
Latest: Atlas
3 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
India In "Endgame Of Pandemic", Says Health Minister
Latest: vi-va
4 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Stand off between ANDSF and FC troops at Spin Boldak, Kandahar
Latest: ummarz
1 minute ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Army's T-129 ATAK Helicopter Deal | Updates & Discussions.
Latest: khanasifm
Today at 7:17 AM
Pakistan Army
Painting of Pakistan Air Force
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 6:58 AM
Pakistan Air Force Archive
Indian Army repairing and rebuilding posts opposite own Neelum Valley
Latest: khansaheeb
Today at 6:52 AM
Pakistan Army
Images - Pakistan Air Force in the Mirror of History.
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 6:36 AM
Pakistan Air Force Archive
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Good News for Pakistan: Wheat production is going surpass all previous records.
Latest: PakPrinciples
57 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
X
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Latest: xyxmt
Today at 7:59 AM
Pakistani Siasat
B
Pakistan owes $11.547b debt of Paris Club’
Latest: Bambi
Today at 7:41 AM
Pakistani Siasat
The court declared legal actions taken by the FBR and all other forums related to the assets of Justice Isa's wife and children as illegal
Latest: Imran Khan
Today at 7:21 AM
Insaf - Justice
Justice Qazi Faez Isa rants court
Latest: Imran Khan
Today at 7:18 AM
Social & Current Events
Military Forum Latest Posts
Indonesia submarine: Navy releases video of crew singing farewell song
Latest: DrasticMeasure
12 minutes ago
Military Forum
Spy chiefs look to declassify intel after rare plea from 4-star commanders
Latest: MastanKhan
Today at 8:03 AM
Military Forum
China On-Course To Make ‘Trillion Dollar’ F-35 Jets Useless With Its Stealth Detecting Radars
Latest: beijingwalker
Today at 7:32 AM
Air Warfare
Indian LCA Tejas Or Pakistani JF-17: Who Is Winning The Malaysian Fighter Jet Contract?
Latest: Goritoes
Today at 6:57 AM
Military Forum
POTD: The Kalashnikov AKV-521 Carbine with Interchangeable Uppers
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 4:58 AM
Equipment & Gear
Country Latest Posts
The Bangladesh army’s increasing role in civilian affairs
Latest: Atlas
3 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Modi leads India into viral apocalypse
Latest: CIA Mole
13 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: PeeD
35 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
UAE made ADASI QX-3 suicide drone is able to carry four precision-guided munitions
Latest: Philip the Arab
55 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Amit Shah knows his lies work. Do we know how to counter them?
Latest: fallstuff
Today at 8:01 AM
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Americas
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom