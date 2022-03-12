What's new

Weather Surveillance Radar in Karachi is Now Functional

.

Weather Surveillance Radar in Karachi is Now Functional​

By Rizvi Syed
Mar 10, 2022

A state-of-the-art weather surveillance radar has been inaugurated in Karachi. The radar, funded by Japan, will cover the country’s southern part for a radius of 450 kilometers and will help effectively assess the weather conditions round the clock.

Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Consul-General of Japan in Karachi, Isomura Toshikazu, Director-General Pakistan Meteorological Department, Sahibzad Khan, and Chief Representative Japan International Cooperation Agency, Furuta Shigeki, attended the inauguration ceremony.

The Japanese government has installed the early-warning weather radar system at a cost of $17.71 million. The radar will improve the weather forecast and the management of disasters.

It is pertinent to mention here that one such radar is already functional in Islamabad, whereas another two radars are expected to be set up in Multan and Sukkur. The four radars, funded by the Japanese government, will cost $74.7 million.

These radars will cover more than 80 percent area of the country and will be used for short-term weather predictions as well as monitoring of thunderstorms and other atmospheric phenomena in the four provinces
.
