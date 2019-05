Colombo (News 1st): The Ministry of Public Administration and Disaster Management in a circular addressing security in office premises announced female government officers should wear Saree or Osari as part of compulsory security measures.The circular which was by signed by Public Administration Secretary J.J. Rathnasiri notes men would have to be clad in a shirt and trouser or the national dress.It adds female employees who require wearing an additional garment according to their religion, will be allowed to do so but must dress mainly in a Saree or Osari for easy identification.Employees who have been provided with an official uniform or are receiving a uniform allowance will be allowed to wear their respective uniforms.According to the circular, pregnant women are allowed to wear an appropriate attire of their choice for their convenience.