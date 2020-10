Wearing masks could save more than 100,000 US lives through February, new study suggests

By Jacqueline Howard , CNNUpdated 1:06 PM ET, Fri October 23, 2020(CNN)If 95% of Americans wore masks in public, more than 100,000 lives could be saved from Covid-19 through February, a new modeling study suggests.The study -- from the Covid-19 forecasting team at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation -- notes that, in September, only about 49% of US residents reported that they "always" wear a mask in public.If mask-wearing is 49% through February and states continue with removing social distancing mandates, the Covid-19 death toll across the United States could reach about 1 million deaths by February 28, according to the study, published in the journal Nature Medicine on Friday.Yet under the assumption that states shut down when their daily death rate exceeds 8 deaths per 1 million people in the population but mask-wearing doesn't change, the study's model projections forecast the death toll could reach 511,373 deaths by February 28.The scenario that 95% of people in each state wear masks -- in addition to states reinstating social distancing mandates if their daily death rates exceed 8 deaths per 1 million people -- resulted in the lowest death toll projection, with 381,798 deaths by February 28, according to the study.For the study, the researchers analyzed data on Covid-19 cases and deaths in the United States from February 1 through September 21. That analysis -- along with other factors, such as pneumonia seasonality, testing rates and mask use -- helped inform model projections for the course of the pandemic through February 28.