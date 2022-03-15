What's new

Wearing Hijab Not An Essential Religious Practice, Says Karnataka High Court

A

Akshay89

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2022
201
0
216
Country
India
Location
India
New Delhi:
A hijab is not an essential religious practice, the Karnataka High Court said today in a huge setback to students who had challenged a ban on wearing the hijab in class. Five petitions had challenged the ban in court.

Ahead of the order, the state government banned large gatherings for a week in state capital Bengaluru "to maintain public peace and order". Mangalore too banned large gatherings from March 15 to 19. Schools and colleges are closed in Udupi today.

The Karnataka High Court had temporarily banned religious clothes, including Hijab and saffron scarves, last month as the controversy snowballed into protests and a face-off between different sections of students.

Karnataka High Court decision to uphold hjab ban is deeply disappointing": Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.


www.ndtv.com

Live Updates: Wearing Hijab Not An Essential Religious Practice, Says Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court will today give its verdict on the Hijab ban issue. Hijab, or headscarves worn by Muslims, became a flashpoint when students were not allowed to enter classrooms before removing them. 5 students challenged the ban in court.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

@Sharma Ji @jamahir @Maira La @Rollno21 @Joe Shearer @N.Siddiqui @Naofumi
 
Last edited:
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
18,941
70
50,870
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Of course they would say that. I mean when Muslims have any religious dilemma they run to the pro sangh judges to ask their opinions.
God help the good folk of India.
 
N

Novus ordu seclorum

FULL MEMBER
May 30, 2021
891
0
445
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
The court got it wrong. Burqa face covering is not part of essential religion; it is more sociocultural. But, covering the hair is part of Islamic religious faith, which is up to the individual to choose how much to practice it, and not decided by courts and committees.
 
Abu Shaleh Rumi

Abu Shaleh Rumi

FULL MEMBER
Nov 18, 2018
1,184
0
1,537
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Now we have to learn Islamic practices from heathen hindus? lol

Hijab is a mandatory practice for Muslim women. But, they are free to choose if they want to practice hijab or not.

Indian hindus are behaving like mad dogs these days...
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
5,876
15
10,510
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Did the court consulted any Islamic body before declaring or decided based on their own understanding? Scarf/hijab does not hide anyone's identity and should not be a concern to anyone.
 
P

pakpride00090

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
2,623
-1
4,996
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
One step closer to genocide.


Besides , we already had a hunch of the judgement anyway. Liberal or non liberal , all these hindus are same.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
24,525
17
21,623
Country
India
Location
India
Abu Shaleh Rumi said:
Now we have to learn Islamic practices from heathen hindus? lol

Hijab is a mandatory practice for Muslim women. But, they are free to choose if they want to practice hijab or not.

Indian hindus are behaving like mad dogs these days...
Click to expand...

Whirling_dervesh said:
Indian muslims need to wake up and smell the coffee.

You cannot appease these folks. They nèed to rise up and get their sh1t together
Click to expand...

So Indian Muslims - students especially - need to rise up not to demand real human rights like free housing, free healthcare, free education etc but to demand what is not really an Islamic garment but a Jewish one ?
Jewish burqa 1.jpeg

Jewish burqa 2.jpg

Adding to that an Egyptian Muslim woman parliamentarian and academic, Amna Nosseir, has researched on this and has called for ban on the burqa :
An Egyptian lawmaker has said members of parliament are drafting a law that would ban women from wearing the burqa in government institutions after alleging the Islamic full-face veil was a "Jewish tradition".

Amna Nosseir said on Sunday that the proposed ban would be in the best interest of Egyptian society and that she has been battling against the burqa over the past 40 years.
Click to expand...
Nosseir, who wears the hijab, said on Wednesday that the burqa - known in Arabic as the niqab - had its origins in Jewish religious law.

"In the Old Testament, you find in chapter 38 that the Jewish religious authorities tell you that if Jewish women leave the house without covering the face and head then they are breaking Jewish religious law," the lawmaker said during an interview with local media.
Click to expand...
"I have gathered around 20 texts by Jewish religious authorities that completely forbid women from showing their faces and heads," Nosseir said while discussing also banning female university students from wearing "ripped jeans" in lectures.

She added that this part of Jewish law became entrenched in pre-Islamic Arab tribes of the Arabian Peninsula and then spread throughout the Middle East with the Muslim conquests.
Click to expand...
The verse the lawmaker could be referring to is Genesis 38, where a biblical figure encounters his daughter-in-law in the street and mistakes her for a prostitute because she had covered her face with a veil.
Click to expand...
When I was in school and two years of college no girl wore a burqa.

Jf Thunder said:
@jamahir
your views?
for the first time, I find a court judgment in women affairs quite valid
seems the judges know more about Islam then Muslims !
Click to expand...

Vapnope said:
Did the court consulted any Islamic body before declaring or decided based on their own understanding? Scarf/hijab does not hide anyone's identity and should not be a concern to anyone.
Click to expand...

Thank you Jf Thunder for tagging me. I agree with you because I too find myself in one of a few times agreeing with a ruling of the Indian court system.

Vapnope, the Indian courts system consulted Abdullah Yusuf Ali's English translation of the Quran and found no mention of the burqa that these misinformed and misguided girls and their so-called community elders are demanding. :)

Pakistan Space Agency said:
Why do Kafir decide what is religious for Muslims or not?
Click to expand...

When many Indian Muslims are confused, misinformed and misguided the kafir Indian courts did well this time in letting these particular Muslims what is in Islam and what not. :)
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
5,876
15
10,510
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jamahir said:
Vapnope, the Indian courts system consulted Abdullah Yusuf Ali's English translation of the Quran and found no mention of the burqa that these misinformed and misguided girls and their so-called community elders are demanding. :)
Click to expand...
Not one established school of thought but a single scholar?

jamahir said:
Vapnope, the Indian courts system consulted Abdullah Yusuf Ali's English translation of the Quran and found no mention of the burqa that these misinformed and misguided girls and their so-called community elders are demanding. :)
Click to expand...
Not one established school of thought but a single scholar?
 
A

Akshay89

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2022
201
0
216
Country
India
Location
India
pakpride00090 said:
Not just Pakistan but whole muslim community in the world.

It would be nice to see a world muslim led resistance against piss drinking terrorists of India.
Click to expand...
I agree.

But Pakistani Muslims and Indian Muslims are the same people.

Pakistan needs to take the initiative. The safety and security of 250 million Indian Muslims depends on Pakistan.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 5, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Maira La
Muslim girls wearing Hijab barred from classes at Indian college
45 46 47 48 49 50
Replies
743
Views
17K
Rollno21
Rollno21
INDIAPOSITIVE
  • Locked
Journalist Rubika Liyaquat gets attacked by Islamists for wearing saree, bindi, bring in ‘hijab is a choice’ rhetoric
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
94
Views
2K
Bleek
Bleek
R2D2
Sikhs for Justice propose Urduistan
2
Replies
19
Views
914
Akshay89
A
R
India School Hijab Ban: Majority of Hindu Women Also Cover Their Heads
Replies
1
Views
249
RiazHaq
R
beijingwalker
India Cities Ban Eggs, showcasing the tensions around the country’s rising Hindu nationalist movement
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
80
Views
4K
jamahir
jamahir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom