Wearing Hijab Not An Essential Religious Practice, Says Karnataka High Court

A hijab is not an essential religious practice, the Karnataka High Court said today in a huge setback to students who had challenged a ban on wearing the hijab in class. Five petitions had challenged the ban in court.Ahead of the order, the state government banned large gatherings for a week in state capital Bengaluru "to maintain public peace and order". Mangalore too banned large gatherings from March 15 to 19. Schools and colleges are closed in Udupi today.The Karnataka High Court had temporarily banned religious clothes, including Hijab and saffron scarves, last month as the controversy snowballed into protests and a face-off between different sections of students.Karnataka High Court decision to uphold hjab ban is deeply disappointing": Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.