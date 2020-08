The first was the Diamond Princess , where 18% of those who got infected with COVID-19 were asymptomatic. Very few passengers wore masks.A later infection hit the another cruise ship, the Shackleton. When the first case appeared, all passengers were issued surgical masks and all staff wore N-95 masks. While 58% of passengers and crew ended up becoming infected with COVID-19, a full 81% of them were asymptomatic Another example comes from Oregon, where everyone in a fish processing plant was issued masks each day at work. While 33% of workers tested ended up being positive for COVID-19, 95% of them were asymptomatic