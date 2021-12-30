Wear shalwar kameez at banks to facilitate people better: PM Khan



Prime Minister Imran Khan believes that bank staff wearing the traditional dress of shalwar kameez will make people less frightened.



He voiced his views while talking at the recent ceremony to approve the loan for the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar initiative. PM Imran Khan said that he is glad banks in Pakistan have started to converse in Urdu with customers.



“Banks have started talking to customers in Urdu, so now make the staff wear shalwar kameez [national dress of Pakistan], this will not frighten the people,” said PM Khan.



"There were several hurdles earlier, as when a common person would go to the bank, they would suffer from anxiety," said the premier, adding, "I see Pakistan now moving in the direction it should have been headed in a long time ago," he added further.









“Pakistanis who worked as laborers overseas had one dream — to build a house for themselves and their families,” the prime minister said while lamenting that previous governments did not pay heed to the wishes of the Pakistani labor working in other countries.



PM Khan is a strong supporter of Pakistan’s national dress

Shalwar Kameez is the national dress of Pakistan. PM Imran Khan has always worn shalwar kameez. His dressing style has not been changed even after becoming the premier of Pakistan.



PM Imran Khan wears shalwar Kameez on his high-profile foreign trips. On his maiden trip to the USA, PM Imran Khan wore a blue shalwar kameez paired with traditional Peshawari chappals.



Meanwhile, netizens have called out PM Imran Khan for believing that merely wearing shalwar kameez by bank staff will facilitate the customers. A large number of social media users have disagreed with his views. They believe that banks can only enhance customer experience with professional and quality behavior with people.



Others, however, have appreciated PM Imran Khan for promoting the indigenous culture of Pakistan

