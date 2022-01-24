Weapons, ammunition recovered in South Waziristan IBO​

PakSarZameen47
Weapons, ammunition recovered in South Waziristan IBOSecurity forces conducted IBO after reports of terrorist hideout
News Desk
January 23, 2022
PHOTO: APP
Large quantities of weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive device (IED) material were found during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by security forces in Sarwakai, South Waziristan, the military's media wing said in a statement on Sunday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the IBO was conducted on reports of terrorists’ hideout in the area.
The weaponry was recovered during a search operation of the area.
PHOTO: APP
The security forces recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition, including submachine guns, RPG-7, hand grenades and a large quantity of ammunition of multiple calibres.
Earlier this month, security forces killed one terrorist and apprehended two others during an IBO in the tribal area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said.
According to the ISPR, the forces conducted the operation on the reported presence of terrorists in Miranshah, North Waziristan.
“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists,” it added.
