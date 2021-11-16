What's new

Weaponisation of Hindu festivals fueling culture of violence in India

Drizzt

Nov 29, 2020
Bajrang-Dal-workers-dance-on-Belagavi-road.-Part-of-Dasara-celebrations..png


RSS’s nasty agenda was publicly exposed when the racket of illegal arms training at an RSS school was busted by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) following bomb blasts in Nanded (2006) and Malegaon (2008)

By Hasan Akram

Of late, India has witnessed large scale weaponisation of people thanks to extremist Hindutva groups. The country has seen an unprecedented increase in the use of swords, tridents and other armaments during Hindu festivals and religious processions.

This worrying trend is one more reason to take the 2019 speech of Genocide Watch founder Dr Gregory Stanton seriously, in which he had pointed out that India is at the eighth stage of genocide.

Recently, several Hindutva groups were caught on camera while showing their love for swords and tridents during Dussehra festival. Bajrang Dal workers were seen dancing with swords in Karnataka’s Belagavi district. The district was recently in the limelight as a Muslim man identified as Arbaz Aftab Mulla was killed for having an affair with a Hindu girl by members of Shri Ram Sena, a Hindutva outfit.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1450063434918215680


Members of extremist Hindutva groups in Karnataka’s Mangalore district organised a “shastra pooja” event, on the occasion of Dussehra, at the local office of Vishva Hindu Parishad. With trishuls in their hand, they vowed to protect Hindus from so-called love jihad, land jihad and cow slaughter.

Glorification of violence through shastra pooja
Shastra pooja [worship of weapons] has been a part of Hindu festivals. This custom was adopted and mainstreamed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist group associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

RSS claims to be a cultural organisation but it is the only “cultural” organisation in the world that worships armaments.

Author and political analyst Shamsul Islam, in his book RSS as a Terrorist Outfit: Evidence from its Archives, writes, “The RSS was founded on Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi; festival celebrated as the day of victory of God Ram over Ravana). On this day the RSS holds its biggest programme of the year which is also celebration of its founding day. The most important part of the celebration is the ”shastr pooja” (worship of the arms) by the Supremo of the RSS. This ”shastr pooja” has never been skipped.”

This brazen ritual was borrowed by current Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. He began ”shastr pooja” as an official function of the state. “It was first time in the history of democratic-secular India that one of the highest constitutional functionaries of India was worshipping arms and not the Constitution of India,” Islam wrote.


RSS.jpg



In today’s time, the worship of armaments by RSS and BJP leaders has become a norm. They openly participate in such events and many of them have been seen glorifying possession of weapons despite the fact that this is an illegal act according to the Arms Act, 1959.

Arms training in RSS school
The extremist Hindutva organisation has recently set up an Army school in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar district. Reacting to the same, former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav pointed out that the purpose is to create “mob lynchers”.

The RSS opens new channels such as schools on the pretext of educating and training people to serve the country but it always has some hidden purposes behind such initiatives.

The organisation’s nasty agenda was publicly exposed when the racket of illegal arms training at an RSS school was busted by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) following bomb blasts in Nanded (2006) and Malegaon (2008).

Shadow Armies, a book by veteran political journalist Dhirendra K Jha, sheds light on the role of Bhonsala Military School (BMS), which is run by the RSS, in attacks targeting Muslims.

According to the book, the ATS found during its investigation of the 2008 Malegaon blasts that several of the accused had been trained at BMS.

ATS investigating the Nanded Bomb Blast Case (April 6, 2006), which had witnessed the deaths of two Hindutva activists while making bombs, had discovered that Himanshu, one of the deceased, had organised a training camp at the Bhonsala Military School in Nagpur, apart from other camps.

This culture of violence poses a big threat to the existence of minority communities in India. There is an urgent need to put a full stop on such activities. The international community must take some effective measures to prevent Hindutva terrorism in the country.
 
Chhatrapati

Chhatrapati

Drizzt said:
Hasan Akram
Click to expand...
What a dumbass.
Drizzt said:
Shastra pooja [worship of weapons] has been a part of Hindu festivals. This custom was adopted and mainstreamed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist group associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Click to expand...
Shastra pooja have been a mainstream custom in South India (and entire India) centuries before RSS ever came into existence. Farmers used to do pooja on their sickles, and other equipments, Kings and armies conducted pooja on their weapons, students on their books, pen.

Dont misappropriate everything Hindu onto RSS to a point it now benefits them.
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

Chhatrapati said:
What a dumbass.

Shastra pooja have been a mainstream custom in South India (and entire India) centuries before RSS ever came into existence. Farmers used to do pooja on their sickles, and other equipments, Kings and armies conducted pooja on their weapons, students on their books, pen.

Dont misappropriate everything Hindu onto RSS to a point it now benefits them.
Click to expand...
They are the same people who remain silent when terrorists following their ideology do attacks on cicilians and policemen in the red corridor.
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

Waiting for you to open a thread on Malegaon riots happening now.
Must be sanghis chanting allahu-akbar no?
Chhatrapati said:
I prefer to use the term Communist/Mao terrorists.
Click to expand...
Lets open a thread on Malegaon, and see the responses of these retarded commies on how it’s secular vroo, how it’s peaceful vroo, how it is just protesting vroo, how it’s just a non-violent protest vroo, and how hindutva is anyhow responsible vroo.
 
waz

waz

Disgusting little cowards.
I hope the Muslims prepare for these mobs as well.
 
N

Novus ordu seclorum

Chhatrapati said:
What a dumbass.

Shastra pooja have been a mainstream custom in South India (and entire India) centuries before RSS ever came into existence. Farmers used to do pooja on their sickles, and other equipments, Kings and armies conducted pooja on their weapons, students on their books, pen.

Dont misappropriate everything Hindu onto RSS to a point it now benefits them.
Click to expand...
RSS is based on 20th century European fascist ideology appropriating Hindu tradition and belief for politics. ISIS is also based on fascism. So too was Nazi Germany. Germans were the biggest victims of German fascism.
 
D

Drizzt

Sudarshan said:
Waiting for you to open a thread on Malegaon riots happening now.
Must be sanghis chanting allahu-akbar no?

Lets open a thread on Malegaon, and see the responses of these retarded commies on how it’s secular vroo, how it’s peaceful vroo, how it is just protesting vroo, how it’s just a non-violent protest vroo, and how hindutva is anyhow responsible vroo.
Click to expand...
It seems you BJP/RSS has lot of pain in ***, since your upper caste Hindutwa is out of power in Maharashtra for 2 years now. And BJP is about to lose UP election.

Raza Academy is just bunch of hooligans'. Upper caste administrators given free rein to groups like Raza Academy, and then your upper caste dominated media gives them lot of air time to blow it out of proportion, then you build your narrative.

Those days when you upper caste used to fool us using these tricks are long gone. We don't take big decisions like whom to vote, based on these insignificant incidents.
 
N

Novus ordu seclorum

Drizzt said:
It seems you BJP/RSS has lot of pain in *** ... Those days when you upper caste used to fool us using these tricks are long gone.
Click to expand...
Democracy does not seek to deny freedom and rights to the people because of race or religion.

BJP has fooled Indians since it is based off a fascist umbrella organization. Thus, it is not a true democratic party.

Do other parties in India have fascist, militant parent organizations?
 
B

Brar

These morons are more likely to hurt themselves. What a bunch of douche bags
 
