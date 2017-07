In an article published by the US magazine National Interest, expert Kyle Mizokami in turn included BrahMos in the list of "the 5 most deadly anti-ship missiles of all time, calling it "the fastest low-altitude missile in the world."

"Assuming the defender's radar is mounted at a height of 20 meters, Brahmos will be detected at a range of 27 kilometers. This leaves the defender with just 28 seconds to track, illuminate and shoot down Brahmos before it impacts the ship," Mizokami said.

Indian scientists tested the land version of the BrahMos missile in April when it hit a target at a distance of approximately 450 kilometers (around 280 miles) in the Bay of Bengal. Apart from design modifications, the missile's weight has also been reduced by the manufacturer to integrate it with the Su-30 MKI.

It is anticipated that approximately 20 trials will be made before BrahMos missiles are ready for introduction into the Indian Air Force (IAF). The IAF is expected to equip 42 Su-30 MKIs with the 2016 Brahmos missile.

Earlier, Rossiyskaya Gazeta quoted experts as saying that if the air-launched version of the BrahMos missile is successful, Russia and India may get a strike system which will be second to none in terms of effectiveness among conventional airborne weapons.