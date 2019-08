Since India change the status of Kashmir by removing the article 370, the hostilities between the two Nuclear Armed nation reach new heights, most of the Defense analysts are expecting a full scale war in next coming months and it can possibly take a drastic turn by introducing Nuclear weapons . Either they will be Low yield Battle field tactical missiles or Ballistic ones one thing is for certain that once a missile is fire than the region will be toast and the effects will be felt even by close by countries .



A lot of Pakistani members talking about Nuclear weapons and even today Pakistan test fire a Ballistic Missile named "Ghaznavi" with a range of around 290 km , But A question that is in my mind that if it comes to a war between the two countries to a level where Pakistan or India will have to fire the first nuke, which Platform or missile they will use for first strike ? Will it be a Air Launch CM ? or Ballistic Missile ? or it would be from a sea based missile ? Which will be easier to launch and hard to intercept ?



Discuss ..

