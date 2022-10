Wealth Creation, Geo-Politics, Economy, Podcasts, Fatherhood & Future Pakistan | Muzamil Hasan

00:00 Highlights

01:25 Wealth generation of content creators in Pakistan

14:01 Wealth Influencers

23:09 Real estate situation in Pakistan

29:00 Amazon Bubble

30:22 Showing off wealth on Social Media

33:33 Long term vs short term goals in content creation

38:40 Essentials to be a wealth influencer

41:44 Future wealth creation industries

50:48 Pakistan’s current and projected economy

55:30 Pakistan's economy if Muzammil Hassan were her Finance minister

01:03:50 Individual Investment diversification

01:09:16 Muzammil’s areas of interest

01:19:25 Indians vs Pakistanis

01:22:31 Geo-Political situation

01:26:15 Paid vs free online courses

01:45:40 Failure in Freelancing/E-commerce

01:51:25 How Muzammil envisions Pakistan in 2050

02:02:20 Private vs Government institutions

02:07:20 Digital media can replace mainstream media with correct perception making

02:10:55 Muzammil’s Podcast and his role

02:17:55 Muzammil’s Podcast guests’ criteria

02:20:00 Future podcast by Muzammil

02:24:45 Podcast’s business sustainability

02:38:05 Muzammil’s advice for the upcoming podcasters

02:51:05 Muzammil’s plans for TBT

02:55:35 Conferences and Seminars for content creation in Pakistan

03:09:44 Muzammil and Fatherhood

03:14:40 Muzammil’s stance of optimism in Pakistan

03:27:00 Where Muzammil sees Pakistan after 30yrs.

03:34:00 Closing Statements and Outro