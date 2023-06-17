Weaknesses in the Pakistani Army’s Counterinsurgency Approach (2002_2010)

(Extract from "The Accidental Guerrilla, Chapter 4", Oxford University Press, 2009)

By David J. Kilcullen

"Terrain ,Tribes and Terrorists: Pakistan, 2006-2008 "



Weaknesses in the Army’s Counterinsurgency Approach:



Why did the Army do so poorly against the insurgents? Based on field assessments with the Pakistani Army in 2006, and on my reading of media and unclassified analytical reporting since

then, I believe there are nine key reasons.



First , Army operations have been enemy-focused, aimed at hunting down and killing or capturing

key enemy personnel (“High Value Targets”, HVTs), and at attacking armed insurgents in the field.

Army and Frontier Corps operations are focused on insurgent fighters, and aimed at eliminating

HVTs and insurgent units.

Protecting and winning over the population are strictly secondary to the aim of destroying the insurgents .

This is contrary to best-practice counterinsurgency36 which, as we

have seen, is to focus on the population — an approach that, counter-intuitively, has been shown to

produce quicker, more effective results than targeting insurgents directly.



Secondly, operations have tended to be large-scale, multi-unit activities. Contrary to best practice,

most Army and Frontier Corps operations are at least battalion-size, with the majority of operations

being conducted at Brigade level or higher. There has been little attempt at small-unit operations

(i.e. company-size and below), local patrolling or presence operations to dominate population

centers and the countryside. Instead, more attention has been given to large-scale sweeps.



A third key reason is that, again contrary to best practice, the majority of Pakistan Army and FC

units are deployed in static garrison, checkpoint or asset protection tasks.39 This is exacerbated by a lack of appropriate mobility assets—there is a particular shortage of helicopters40 and mine-protected vehicles proof against improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Typically, units are deployed

in Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) of half-battalion to battalion size, or larger Brigade garrison positions. They adopt a defensive posture, rarely leaving their positions. This leaves few troops available for operational reserves (although some local quick-reaction forces (QRFs) are maintained), meaning that Pakistani forces cannot flexibly deploy troops to deal with insurgent activity (as commanders acknowledge).



Fourth, this has contributed to an overextension of military forces. The lack of reserves and the

pattern of large-scale static deployment indicates that the Pakistani Army is especially over-

extended—units lack flexibility, have little maneuver room and are forced to rely on kinetic strike

(using aircraft and artillery) to react to incidents or deny areas to insurgents. Simultaneously the

Frontier Corps has been forced to concentrate troops in high-threat areas, leaving other parts of the

FATA unsecured. Several incidences of over-reliance on kinetic means, driven by lack of available manpower, were highlighted in media reporting in 2006, as well as in discussions with field

personnel. For example, on 5 June, 2006 a Frontier Corps convoy was ambushed several miles outside Miranshah using a rocket attack and possible IED, the insurgents disappearing after the

attack. Two Frontier Corps soldiers were killed in the ambush; the Pakistani Army response was to

engage built-up areas in the town of Miranshah with heavy artillery fire, destroying several hotels,

markets and houses and killing several civilians in the process. No ground-based follow-up was

mounted: the response was primarily kinetic suppression (or retaliation) leading to alienation of the

population.Again, this is contrary to counterinsurgency best-practice and is evidence of the tactically precarious position in which the Army finds itself.



Fifth, indeed, the overall pattern of operations is highly kinetic. Because the Pakistani Army has

little maneuver reserve except its Special Services Group (SSG) — a “black” Special Operations

Force unit trained in Direct Action (DA) – ie, strike operations, rather than Unconventional Warfare

(UW) tasks involving close cooperation with the population—it tends to mount kinetic punitive raids in response to information or in reaction to incidents. The Chingai incident of October 2006,

discussed above, is a good example of this. But because there is little small-unit patrolling or local

presence, such information is often wrong, resulting in collateral damage and civilian casualties that

alienate the population. Significant effort is going into medical civic action (MEDCAP), school

construction, road-building and health extension46, but the “hearts and minds” benefits of these

activities are continually undermined by the resentment created by this kinetic focus.

A sixth problem is the discounting, by regular officers the Pakistani Army, of local assets including

Frontier Corps, levies and khassadars. Partly this attitude arises from the Army’s kinetic approach,

which leads some Army officers to judge local forces as lacking capability due to their limited

firepower and mobility. Regular officers have also sometimes tended to discount the value of local

knowledge, cultural understanding, and local contacts. Indeed, these characteristics make some

regular officers doubt the loyalty of local forces.47 While this could be ameliorated by training,

regular officers have tended to exclude Frontier Corps commanders from planning and maneuver

operations, leaving them to static guard duties.



A seventh key problem is lack of helicopters. Only 19 trooplift helicopters were forward-deployed in

the FATA in 2006, leaving only about 12 available at any one time due to maintenance

requirements.48 This represents a company-size airlift capability — sufficient to respond to a small-

scale insurgent incident but insufficient for extended or large-scale operations. This means that

helicopter lift (essential in mountainous terrain with a limited road network, such as the FATA) is

limited to SSG raids, because the helicopter base is collocated with the SSG FOB. The traditional

mountain warfare security techniques of “crowning the heights”, picqueting routes, and area

surveillance become extremely difficult without helicopters, and are therefore rarely done, though

these are recognized as essential tactics in mountain warfare against insurgents.



Eighth ,The lack of mine-protected or IED-proof vehicles (especially in FC units) makes convoy movement

difficult and dangerous, and is another major problem for Pakistani military operations.50 Vehicles

are frequently attacked by IEDs, and the response is usually to spray the surrounding area with

“suppressive” (i.e. untargeted) fire.51 This tendency is exacerbated because most IED attacks cause

casualties, due to the lack of protected vehicles — thus troops are angry and frightened, leading to a

harsher attitude to the local population and increased alienation due to over-reaction to IED attacks.



A final, perhaps counterintuitive problem that has hampered the Army’s performance is a desire to

copy United States methods. Army and Frontier Corps leaders I dealt with frequently expressed a

desire to copy U.S. methods as used in Afghanistan and Iraq. They characterized these as “sting”

operations, but seemed to be describing pre-planned air assault raids, based on intelligence, rather

than patrol-based area dominance and population security operations.52 Army leaders argued that

such operations would be better as they would “remove forces from contact with the people,

decrease resentment and allow a focus on HVTs”53. This was worrying for several reasons: U.S.

methods, as described in previous chapters, rely on extremely sophisticated surveillance,

intelligence, targeting and mobility systems — none of which Pakistan has or is likely to acquire;

U.S. methods such as these actually proved counterproductive in Iraq and Afghanistan, and as

described in previous chapters the U.S. itself has moved away from them towards a small team

presence-based approach.54 Pakistani officers also seemed motivated in part by the prestige involved

in technologically-advanced operations rather than by their effectiveness in countering the local

insurgency; and given Pakistan’s strategic focus on India, such capabilities were often more likely to

be applied to eastern frontier operations than to current operations in the FATA.



Implications:

Based on the above, it is clear that the campaign in Pakistan, since well before 9/11 but even more

so since then, is a relatively classic example of the accidental guerrilla syndrome. AQ and other

extremists moved into an already disrupted social framework in the FATA during and after the

Soviet-Afghan war, infecting an existing problem of poor governance and societal weakness. The

contagion effect from their presence (most obviously the 9/11 attacks themselves) brought a

western-prompted intervention by the Pakistan Army into the FATA. The use of heavy-handed,

overly kinetic tactics by troops who were mainly lowland Punjabis, culturally foreign to the area

where they were operating, contributed to a societal auto-immune rejection response. The tribes

coalesced and rose up to drive out the intrusion, resulting in the perpetuation of destructive patterns

of what Akbar Ahmed called “resistance and control” on the frontier, and undermining the

established, if loose, local governance system. Pumping additional assistance to Pakistan, without a

fundamental rethink of political strategy, is therefore likely to be highly counterproductive in the

long run.



