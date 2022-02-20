Weakening 5th wave: Pakistan reports

Country's coronavirus death toll passes 30,000 mark

20 Feb, 2022The overall death toll has risen to 30,009 after 33 people succumbed to the novel virus during the last 24 hours.As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 49,866 tests were conducted nationwide during the last 24 hours.So far, Pakistan has confirmed 1,500,320 cases out of which Sindh has reported 563,967 Punjab (498,724), KPK (214,698), and Balochistan has recorded 35,229 infections.Overall, Islamabad has confirmed 133,764 infections, GB (11,339) and AJK has reported 42,599 positive cases.The positivity ratio was recorded at 3.29%, while there are 1,386 critical cases.Moreover, the country's coronavirus recoveries have risen to 1,402,653 after 3,653 more people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours.Pakistan has been witnessing a steady decline in its daily count as the 5th wave weakens in the country.