  • Thursday, May 7, 2020

"We will treat only Hindus, not Muslims"

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Areesh, May 7, 2020 at 4:53 AM.

  May 7, 2020 at 4:53 AM
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    35,467
    Joined:
    Mar 30, 2010
    Ratings:
    +35 / 66,100 / -32
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
     
  May 7, 2020 at 4:58 AM
    Daghalodi

    Daghalodi SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,401
    Joined:
    Oct 12, 2009
    Ratings:
    +2 / 3,258 / -1
    No place for indian muslims aka puncture walas in lynchistan aka india.
     
  May 7, 2020 at 4:59 AM
    Trango Towers

    Trango Towers ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    11,856
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2016
    Ratings:
    +1 / 11,515 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    What a pathetic nation.
     
  May 7, 2020 at 5:09 AM
    Jawad Ali Khan

    Jawad Ali Khan FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    54
    Joined:
    Jul 15, 2015
    Ratings:
    +1 / 46 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    These are the highly educated people in India and this is their conduct. smh
     
  May 7, 2020 at 5:19 AM
    Rusty

    Rusty ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,278
    Joined:
    Jun 19, 2011
    Ratings:
    +3 / 12,650 / -0
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Where are our resident Hindutva trolls?
    They always find a justification for this shit.
     
  May 7, 2020 at 5:22 AM
    GHALIB

    GHALIB SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,825
    Joined:
    Jul 16, 2018
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,091 / -53
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    propaganda against indian secularism . now false video of hospital peons is being circulated to malign image of secular india by enemies of india .
     
  May 7, 2020 at 5:24 AM
    koolio

    koolio SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,956
    Joined:
    Sep 5, 2006
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,067 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Welcome to Shining Hindustan, koi tension nahee hai everything is normal according to Vedic logic.
     
  May 7, 2020 at 5:25 AM
    Death Professor

    Death Professor FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,517
    Joined:
    Sep 3, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,473 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Hahaha funny in the end, when they were trying to make an excuse "Yeh tou pagal hai"... Nice reply though, "tou iss ko pagal khanay bhejo, yahan kiya kar raha hai"
     
  May 7, 2020 at 5:28 AM
    undercover JIX

    undercover JIX SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,626
    Joined:
    Dec 6, 2008
    Ratings:
    +0 / 5,769 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    @Jackdaws proud? Democratic?
    shameless sanghi
     
  May 7, 2020 at 5:28 AM
    xeuss

    xeuss FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,056
    Joined:
    Aug 22, 2019
    Ratings:
    +4 / 2,345 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    United States
    You forgot to ask "what about the ahmadis in pakistan?". That would have made your response more convincing.
     
  May 7, 2020 at 5:30 AM
    I S I

    I S I ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,202
    Joined:
    Jan 25, 2015
    Ratings:
    +4 / 11,974 / -30
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Thanks Quaid
     
  May 7, 2020 at 5:32 AM
    undercover JIX

    undercover JIX SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,626
    Joined:
    Dec 6, 2008
    Ratings:
    +0 / 5,769 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    abay just typing few lines dont change the reality.....
    Modi said it for you....
    [​IMG]
     
  May 7, 2020 at 5:33 AM
    Robbie

    Robbie FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    160
    Joined:
    Apr 2, 2020
    Ratings:
    +1 / 186 / -2
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Canada
    Investigate and, if found accurate, fire the peon.
     
  May 7, 2020 at 5:36 AM
    masterchief_mirza

    masterchief_mirza SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,464
    Joined:
    Apr 29, 2019
    Ratings:
    +9 / 8,319 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Cheers Jinnah for protecting us from this nation of "moderates" and "secularists".

    I'd tag the moderates and secularists but what's the point?
     
  May 7, 2020 at 5:41 AM
    Chakar The Great

    Chakar The Great SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,312
    Joined:
    Apr 25, 2018
    Ratings:
    +4 / 6,179 / -1
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    Ireland
    An they say India is secular?

    For how long will you hide this hate ?? Stop coming up with pathetic excuses. Face the reality, future of Muslims in India is doomed.
     
