"We will treat only Hindus, not Muslims"

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Areesh, May 7, 2020 at 4:53 AM.
No place for indian muslims aka puncture walas in lynchistan aka india.
What a pathetic nation.
These are the highly educated people in India and this is their conduct. smh
Where are our resident Hindutva trolls?
They always find a justification for this shit.
propaganda against indian secularism . now false video of hospital peons is being circulated to malign image of secular india by enemies of india .
Welcome to Shining Hindustan, koi tension nahee hai everything is normal according to Vedic logic.
Hahaha funny in the end, when they were trying to make an excuse "Yeh tou pagal hai"... Nice reply though, "tou iss ko pagal khanay bhejo, yahan kiya kar raha hai"
@Jackdaws proud? Democratic?
shameless sanghi
You forgot to ask "what about the ahmadis in pakistan?". That would have made your response more convincing.
Thanks Quaid
abay just typing few lines dont change the reality.....
Modi said it for you....
Investigate and, if found accurate, fire the peon.
Cheers Jinnah for protecting us from this nation of "moderates" and "secularists".
I'd tag the moderates and secularists but what's the point?
An they say India is secular?
For how long will you hide this hate ?? Stop coming up with pathetic excuses. Face the reality, future of Muslims in India is doomed.