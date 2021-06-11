What's new

"We will rip out the fetuses from Muslim women's wombs" - Peaceful Hindu in Uttar Pradesh, India

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1402369930574454784

WHY is their reaction always to go after defenceless and iinnocent people? Seriously, if I was concerned about my own family getting attacked and killed, my first instinct would be to protect them at all costs and go after the people actually threatening their wellbeing. What goes through this peaceful-minded veggie-munching Yoga practitioner's head? Time to rape and murder women! I don't know what these ganga dharam brained freaks are being taught and raised to believe, but thank God it's not prevalent in Pakistan.
 
Hiptullha said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1402369930574454784

WHY is their reaction always to go after defenceless and iinnocent people? Seriously, if I was concerned about my own family getting attacked and killed, my first instinct would be to protect them at all costs and go after the people actually threatening their wellbeing. What goes through this peaceful-minded veggie-munching Yoga practitioner's head? Time to rape and murder women! I don't know what these ganga dharam brained freaks are being taught and raised to believe, but thank God it's not prevalent in Pakistan.
This is a warning shot to Indian Muslims man the hell up and arm up to defend yourselves. They need to get this hamara desh mentality out of their heads if they want to survive.
 
Just a Typical India sharing his thoughts on Muslims, nothing New and I bet that is already happening or already happened in India somewhere.
 
Not a typical Indian. I don't see Indian Muslims or Christians making these threats. Call them what they are.
 
