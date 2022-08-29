"We will open trade route with India , importing if necessary to save our own farmers : PAK Finance Minister

Maea said: Why not incentivize farmers to use modern equipment and methods? Incompetence at its peak Click to expand...

I think this is a medium term plan to:A. Firstly have digitalized land registry to avoid land grabbing.B. Provide farmers technical support and assistance in the form of loans for advances in farming methodology.However in the short term we will need help as we will be ahort on basic staples both veg and grains and pulses. This will have to be procured from somewhere. India is our neighbour and produces excess veg. They dont have the same issues with flooding as they have built enough dams and lakes to avoid devastation. We will need to do this as well on an emergency basis as the climate change could mean more rains for the reqion plus flooding.