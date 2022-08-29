"We will open trade route with India , importing if necessary to save our own farmers : PAK Finance Minister

INDIAPOSITIVE
Sep 20, 2014
I think this is a medium term plan to:Why not incentivize farmers to use modern equipment and methods? Incompetence at its peak
Thook kar chatna inki purani aadat hai.
Blocking trade was the worst decision by Imran Khan. He just wanted the people to eat Religion. 370 is still out from Kashmir.
But it doesn't matter for India what Pakistan wants. The question is, if India want trade with Pakistan or not?
I doubt India will accept the offer.
Aba chal! This government does not represent Pakistan or its people nor will this decision stick. You can dance on this statement of a federal minister who himself is on his way out, you will hear the news soon.Thook kar chatna inki purani aadat hai
You said that with a straight face!ss is truly a visionary leader
SS is proving to be better administrator. Not so great "halla bol" leader but very strategic thinker and professional guy. He has the ability to think long term and he may not get that much time for implementing this long term strategy. Of course, it's a praise from enemy country so take it with a pinch of salt.ss is truly a visionary leader no ego awam k lia kuch v massive respect , next up hopefully Bollywood and cricket things are moving forward overall very positive news
*bharat*It was reported that Imran also wanted to import sugar from Pakistan, but his cabinet stopped the move.