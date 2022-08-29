What's new

"We will open trade route with India , importing if necessary to save our own farmers : PAK Finance Minister

araz

araz

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Jun 14, 2006
9,169
80
15,233
Maea said:
Why not incentivize farmers to use modern equipment and methods? Incompetence at its peak
Click to expand...
I think this is a medium term plan to:
A. Firstly have digitalized land registry to avoid land grabbing.
B. Provide farmers technical support and assistance in the form of loans for advances in farming methodology.
However in the short term we will need help as we will be ahort on basic staples both veg and grains and pulses. This will have to be procured from somewhere. India is our neighbour and produces excess veg. They dont have the same issues with flooding as they have built enough dams and lakes to avoid devastation. We will need to do this as well on an emergency basis as the climate change could mean more rains for the reqion plus flooding.
A
 
The BrOkEn HeArT

The BrOkEn HeArT

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2015
2,995
-58
3,290
Country
India
Location
India
Thook kar chatna inki purani aadat hai.

Blocking trade was the worst decision by Imran Khan. He just wanted the people to eat Religion. 370 is still out from Kashmir.

But it doesn't matter for India what Pakistan wants. The question is, if India want trade with Pakistan or not?
I doubt India will accept the offer.
 
Wood

Wood

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
4,448
-9
3,721
Country
India
Location
Canada
It was reported that Imran also wanted to import sugar from Pakistan, but his cabinet stopped the move. :undecided:
 
INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,377
-19
10,120
Country
India
Location
India
The BrOkEn HeArT said:
Thook kar chatna inki purani aadat hai.

Blocking trade was the worst decision by Imran Khan. He just wanted the people to eat Religion. 370 is still out from Kashmir.

But it doesn't matter for India what Pakistan wants. The question is, if India want trade with Pakistan or not?
I doubt India will accept the offer.
Click to expand...

ss is truly a visionary leader no ego awam k lia kuch v massive respect , next up hopefully Bollywood and cricket things are moving forward overall very positive news
 
M

maithil

SENIOR MEMBER
May 21, 2010
2,913
-78
1,820
Country
India
Location
India
ROFL....

The BrOkEn HeArT said:
Thook kar chatna inki purani aadat hai.

Blocking trade was the worst decision by Imran Khan. He just wanted the people to eat Religion. 370 is still out from Kashmir.

But it doesn't matter for India what Pakistan wants. The question is, if India want trade with Pakistan or not?
I doubt India will accept the offer.
Click to expand...

They have most probably lost next cultivation season for 3 provinces. Not many options left...
 
pikkuboss

pikkuboss

FULL MEMBER
Jan 28, 2016
802
-12
911
Country
India
Location
India
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
ss is truly a visionary leader no ego awam k lia kuch v massive respect , next up hopefully Bollywood and cricket things are moving forward overall very positive news
Click to expand...
SS is proving to be better administrator. Not so great "halla bol" leader but very strategic thinker and professional guy. He has the ability to think long term and he may not get that much time for implementing this long term strategy. Of course, it's a praise from enemy country so take it with a pinch of salt. 😁
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Pakistan will be open to buying discounted Russian oil if no threat of US sanctions: Miftah Ismail
Replies
9
Views
678
IceCold
IceCold
khansaheeb
Trade with Iran
Replies
1
Views
645
Sineva
Sineva
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Short, long term policies being framed to uplift agriculture sector: Cheema
Replies
0
Views
270
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
INDIAPOSITIVE
Despite trade ban, Pakistan imports from India jump 2x in April-May
2
Replies
16
Views
775
Paitoo
Paitoo
S
India Profits by busting Russia sanctions: Prof Riaz Haq
Replies
9
Views
680
SoulSpokesman
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom