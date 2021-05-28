We will never allow anyone to use Sri Lanka to jeopardize India’s security: Sri Lankan President

Delivering the keynote address at the 26th International Conference on The Future of Asia organized by Japanese media group Nikkei and attended by Asian leaders on 20th May 2021, in reply to a question from Nikkei moderator Go Yamada on balancing India and China, President Rajapaksa explained that Sri Lanka has historically maintained relationships spanning centuries with both India and China and that “while we are aware of world power rivalries and regional power dynamics, our foreign policy is neutral”. “We will work closely with India and all regional partners to ensure that the Indian Ocean remains secure for the benefit of all countries," he emphasized. “Our cooperation with China is on par with overall economic and commercial trajectories. We consider India our closest neighbor and a long-standing friend and we understand their security concerns and sensitivities. We will never allow anyone to use Sri Lanka to jeopardize India’s security,” he said.



President Rajapaksa added that "China has been a key investment partner to Sri Lanka, as have (been) many other countries. As a developing country, Sri Lanka wishes to obtain the support of all partner nations to fast-track our development aspirations and improve the livelihoods of our people. My Government is keen to further strengthen our relationships with Asian nations and countries farther away".