'We will invade India': Shoaib Akhtar bats for Ghazwa e Hind

Microsoft
Mar 19, 2019
An old video of former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is doing the rounds on social media in which he is batting for 'Ghazwa e Hind'.
Literally translated, 'Ghazwa e Hind' means a 'prophetic battle for India'. Some people claim that it is a prophecy that Muslim warriors will conquer the Indian sub-continent after a battle with Hindus. However, many scholars say that this theory lacks credibility and is a wrong, made-up interpretation of some verse in The Holy Quran.
In an interview with Samaa TV, the Rawalpindi Express as Akhtar is called, says: "It is written in our scriptures that Ghazwa e Hind will take place. The river in Attock will be coloured red twice with blood. Forces from Afghanistan will reach till Attock.”
“After that forces will rise from Shamal Mashriq, different contingents will arrive from Uzbekistan, etc. This refers to Khorasan, a historical region which extended till Lahore,” Akhtar says.
"Ghazwa e Hind is mentioned in our sacred books. We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind"

- Shoaib Akhtar (descendant of a Hindu Gujjar)

“Then those forces will conquer Kashmir, and then, inshallah, they will march onwards," he adds.
'Shamal Mashriq' is a reference to the geographical region that is just north of the Arabian peninsula.
Although the former Pakistan cricketer has stirred many controversies in the past, his approach towards India has normally been friendly and conciliatory. And thus his comments have shocked netizens across India.


A useless article but it got me thinking how come India, a country with over 1 billion people, has never produced a fast bowler capable of bowling at 100mph? Even NZ with not even 5 million people has had several bowlers who can bowl at or around 95mph. 🤔
 
After what India has become, the hateful fascist and an intolerant hell, it is imperative there will be the war to clean the mess. It just has a dual value for Muslims and an extraordinary reward for participation.

There was a time when people used to doubt the Ahadith of GhawatulHind. Alhamdolillah not anymore.
 
Ghazwa-ul-Hind hopefully involves the liberation of Kashmir as well.

The cities added:
-Srinagar (Hafeezabad)
-Pathankhot (Pakhtunkhot)
-Amritsar (Qasimabad)
-Delhi (Shahjahanabad)
-Junagarh (Qila-i-Qadim)
-Hyderabad (Haiderabad)
-Uttar Pardesh (Al-Muqati’yat Al-Muttahida Fil Agra wa Oudh)
 
Desi_Guy

Desi_Guy

These Pakistanis really amaze me. "Ego of the highest level, designation of the lowest". As if a company employee is barking to the CEO of the firm.
Today Shoaib Akhtar ki dukaan chalti hai India se :lol:
Today Shoaib Akhtar ki dukaan chalti hai India se :lol:
 
Protest_again said:
Pakistan - the land of hypocrites with no sense of shame. Pity.
Mmm you're equating 1 person's statements to the Indian masses who love listening to him :laugh:
Don't blame you not 1 Indian fast bowler comes even close to power...it'd take a mass of Indians.

Desi_Guy said:
The cow your ancestors used to feed until the invaders arrived only for your phattu ancestors to convert :lol:
Bloody first line of defence/jokers.......(FACT)
Still salty that you're stuck in your backwards ways? That cow has gone from feed to food. Personally I recommend nihari. Give it a try :enjoy:
 
Microsoft said:
Mmm you're equating 1 person's statements to the Indian masses who love listening to him :laugh:
Don't blame you not 1 Indian fast bowler comes even close to power...it'd take a mass of Indians.



Still salty that you're stuck in your backwards ways? That cow has gone from feed to food. Personally I recommend nihari. Give it a try :enjoy:
Lol. We are not petty. As long as he is bending over backwards to talk highly of India, we are entitled to enjoy the circus. For a guy who professes Ghazwa-e-Hind, we turned him to a jester. But some Pakistanis are like that. They have no shame, whatsoever.
 
Protest_again said:
Lol. We are not petty. As long as he is bending over backwards to talk highly of India, we are entitled to enjoy the circus. For a guy who professes Ghazwa-e-Hind, we turned him to a jester. But some Pakistanis are like that. They have no shame, whatsoever.
Most viewed Youtube video in Somnath
 
Desi_Guy said:
I know you would come up with that reply hence I deliberately used the word “Feed”.......for me it’s answers the IQ level of Pakistanis in general. BTW how proud your ancestors would be to see in such a state. They gave away their life, fighting the invaders only to realise that some hundred years later their son has become what they fought in the first place. Sach batau toh as harsh as it may be, “you guys are a joke of country” with no history and no culture to show of your own.
Ab chutiyo Indus Valley/harrap civilisation aur mughal era matt quote karna.....in the second case you were miles away from the mighty Mughal empire. You lot are just converted and insecure breeds.....thats it.
Maybe...just maybe... before studying IQ study English? I think it's more practical...but I don't know what life might be like in your slum. :laughcry:
 
