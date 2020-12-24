'We will invade India': Shoaib Akhtar bats for Ghazwa e Hind





— Pakistan Untold (@pakistan_untold) "Ghazwa e Hind is mentioned in our sacred books. We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind"- Shoaib Akhtar (descendant of a Hindu Gujjar)After all cricket & art have no boundaries. After Ghazwa e Hind, India will have no boundaries! pic.twitter.com/sRlYml6xow — Pakistan Untold (@pakistan_untold) December 18, 2020 Click to expand...

An old video of former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is doing the rounds on social media in which he is batting for 'Ghazwa e Hind'.Literally translated, 'Ghazwa e Hind' means a 'prophetic battle for India'. Some people claim that it is a prophecy that Muslim warriors will conquer the Indian sub-continent after a battle with Hindus. However, many scholars say that this theory lacks credibility and is a wrong, made-up interpretation of some verse in The Holy Quran.(REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)In an interview with Samaa TV, the Rawalpindi Express as Akhtar is called, says: "It is written in our scriptures that Ghazwa e Hind will take place. The river in Attock will be coloured red twice with blood. Forces from Afghanistan will reach till Attock.”“After that forces will rise from Shamal Mashriq, different contingents will arrive from Uzbekistan, etc. This refers to Khorasan, a historical region which extended till Lahore,” Akhtar says.“Then those forces will conquer Kashmir, and then,, they will march onwards," he adds.'Shamal Mashriq' is a reference to the geographical region that is just north of the Arabian peninsula.Although the former Pakistan cricketer has stirred many controversies in the past, his approach towards India has normally been friendly and conciliatory. And thus his comments have shocked netizens across India.---A useless article but it got me thinking how come India, a country with over 1 billion people, has never produced a fast bowler capable of bowling at 100mph? Even NZ with not even 5 million people has had several bowlers who can bowl at or around 95mph.