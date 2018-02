"LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the first cancer hospital where free treatment facilities would be provided for all kinds of cancer would be established soon after the elections of 2018."

Let me get this straight. PMLN have been in charge of Punjab for over 30 years and they are only now promising a free cancer hospital and only IF they win the next election. Why didn't they develop any before?PMLN are using bribery to get votes.