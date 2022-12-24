What's new

We will crack Patriot missiles (Putin)

BHAN85

BHAN85

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
2,716
-3
1,605
Country
Spain
Location
Spain

An antidote to them will be found and "we will crack Patriot missiles, too." "It is nothing but an attempt to prolong the conflict, that’s all."
Click to expand...

Do you imagine Russian army capturing Patriot systems, reverse engineering it and finding vulnerabilities to use in current and future wars, besides help to develop their own similar systems (like Iran did with RQ-170)?
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
14,828
-7
16,604
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Russia hasn't recovered from the body blows yet and the Patriots will make it more painful for the Russians. The air defense system will diminish Russian control of the skies and make the Russians think twice for any air mission. If Ukraine move them forward enough it will cover the Russian border.
 
jhungary

jhungary

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Oct 24, 2012
16,446
378
15,835
Country
China
Location
Australia
BHAN85 said:



Do you imagine Russian army capturing Patriot systems, reverse engineering it and finding vulnerabilities to use in current and future wars, besides help to develop their own similar systems (like Iran did with RQ-170)?
Click to expand...
They are putting it in Kyiv, if the Russian can't make it all the way to Kyiv the first time around with the best trained troop and best equipment, how do you suggest they go capture a Patriot Missile system??
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
2,716
-3
1,605
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
We will see, war will last, and nobody knows what will happen in Ukraine in 2024, 2025, and so on.

People talk about Ukraine war like it was a thing of months and then by a miracle will end soon.
It's unlikely, Ukraine will be another Libya, a eternal failed state.

In 2011, did Libyan freedom fighters imagine that Libya in 2022 would be a failed endless shithole? They talked like if the democracy would come and they would be rich like Westerners.

Same to Ukraine, or worst.

In ten years you can expect mayhem in Ukraine, same shit or worst than now.

In the meantime Russia can take advantage of advanced western weapons system captured.

Certainly Russia has less tech means than West, but more than Iran.

And what Iran did with RQ-170 was amazing.

Arrorance is not a good advisor, and maybe without USA arrogance, Iranian RQ-170 capture would never have happened.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
9,309
-11
15,685
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Comparing HIMARS to an air defense system? You people need to educate yourselves.

It would be easier than thought to take out an air defense system given that Ukraine has no trustworthy SHORAD system to defend its mid range Patriots.

Air defense systems scatter radar waves hence can be easily detected and then tracked by drones and missiles.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
5,918
0
9,000
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
By the time they crack it, America will have much advance AD system in operation, but if they do have it can surly help them in advancing their own programs and create counters for Patriots.
 
O

Oldman1

ELITE MEMBER
May 28, 2011
9,939
-1
4,558
Country
United States
Location
United States
BHAN85 said:



Do you imagine Russian army capturing Patriot systems, reverse engineering it and finding vulnerabilities to use in current and future wars, besides help to develop their own similar systems (like Iran did with RQ-170)?
Click to expand...

Russia Threatens U.S. Against Sending Patriots to Ukraine: ‘An Escalation of the Conflict’​

Officials in Moscow warned the U.S. would get sucked into the war in Ukraine if it sends Kyiv a new sophisticated American missile system.

They said it was an escalation, now they think its just a minor nuisance and can be cracked. Which is it?
 
Broccoli

Broccoli

FULL MEMBER
Jan 14, 2011
1,247
2
1,123
Country
Finland
Location
Finland
Amazing how Russians dismiss Patriot and yet same time even Putin mentioned it and their bot/shill army is screetching that Patriot is huge escalation.
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
20,567
-18
24,638
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
khansaheeb said:
Russia hasn't recovered from the body blows yet and the Patriots will make it more painful for the Russians. The air defense system will diminish Russian control of the skies and make the Russians think twice for any air mission. If Ukraine move them forward enough it will cover the Russian border.
Click to expand...
Let's not count our chickens...remember the nazis git close to Moscow and the Russian beat the crap out of them.
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
8,478
2
6,596
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Broccoli said:
Amazing how Russians dismiss Patriot and yet same time even Putin mentioned it and their bot/shill army is screetching that Patriot is huge escalation.
Click to expand...
The same way they warned us not to give Ukraine our S-300PMU1 and Tor-M1,but at the same time said these systems have an IFF and Russians also know how to defeat them,so it doesn't matter. But don't give them,because Greece will be left with a weakened Air Defence
 
Broccoli

Broccoli

FULL MEMBER
Jan 14, 2011
1,247
2
1,123
Country
Finland
Location
Finland
Foinikas said:
The same way they warned us not to give Ukraine our S-300PMU1 and Tor-M1,but at the same time said these systems have an IFF and Russians also know how to defeat them,so it doesn't matter. But don't give them,because Greece will be left with a weakened Air Defence
Click to expand...

Russian propaganda is really silly.

They claim that Russia could beat up NATO with it's convetional military but same time say that they haven't taken over Ukraine because NATO gives Ukrainians weapons.

Trango Towers said:
Let's not count our chickens...remember the nazis git close to Moscow and the Russian beat the crap out of them.
Click to expand...

Russia should thank UK & US.
ru.usembassy.gov

World War II Allies: U.S. Lend-Lease to the Soviet Union, 1941-1945

Even before the United States entered World War II in December 1941, America sent arms and equipment to the Soviet Union to help it defeat the Nazi
ru.usembassy.gov ru.usembassy.gov
 
Last edited:
Akritas

Akritas

FULL MEMBER
Feb 1, 2022
870
0
687
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Patriots cannot operate alone, short and medium range anti-aircraft missiles and anti-UAV/drone systems are required.
If they don't exist they will be vulnerable to Russian attacks.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Putin draws parallels between WWII and Ukraine conflict
Replies
2
Views
386
Oldman1
O
D
Vladimir Putin: Russia Successfully Completes S-500 Missile Test, Prepares Tsirkon Hypersonic Missile
Replies
0
Views
550
dani191
D
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Two SSJ-New aircraft to be delivered in 2023 — deputy premier
Replies
0
Views
404
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Stranagor
Putin is now implicated in the downing of flight MH17 – so why is the investigation shutting down?
Replies
0
Views
184
Stranagor
Stranagor
R
Could Ukraine War Produce Another Gorbachev to Replace Putin?
Replies
12
Views
1K
Dalit
Dalit

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom