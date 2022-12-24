We will crack Patriot missiles (Putin)

We will see, war will last, and nobody knows what will happen in Ukraine in 2024, 2025, and so on.



People talk about Ukraine war like it was a thing of months and then by a miracle will end soon.

It's unlikely, Ukraine will be another Libya, a eternal failed state.



In 2011, did Libyan freedom fighters imagine that Libya in 2022 would be a failed endless shithole? They talked like if the democracy would come and they would be rich like Westerners.



Same to Ukraine, or worst.



In ten years you can expect mayhem in Ukraine, same shit or worst than now.



In the meantime Russia can take advantage of advanced western weapons system captured.



Certainly Russia has less tech means than West, but more than Iran.



And what Iran did with RQ-170 was amazing.



Arrorance is not a good advisor, and maybe without USA arrogance, Iranian RQ-170 capture would never have happened.