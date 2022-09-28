FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan a ‘traitor’, saying that if he [Imran] is not taught a lesson, then everybody will be held responsible for the destruction of the country.
She further wrote that a country of 220 million was held hostage by traitor and incompetent person for four years, and he [Imran] left no stone unturned to destroy the country internally and externally, and people like Saqib Nisar called him "Sadiq and Ameen". She questioned, “What is a crime that has not been proven against Imran?”
We will be responsible if Imran not made example: Maryam Nawaz
