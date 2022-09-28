We will be responsible if Imran not made example: Maryam Nawaz We will be responsible if Imran not made example: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan a ‘traitor’, saying that if he [Imran] is not taught a lesson, then everybody will be held responsible for the destruction of the country.In her series of tweets on the social networking website Twitter, Maryam took a jibe at Imran Khan and wrote that the painful thing is not that Pakistan’s destiny was played with by the person who has received training from abroad and been supported financially, but the worrying aspect is that Imran was doing everything and everyone was watching silently.She further wrote that a country of 220 million was held hostage by traitor and incompetent person for four years, and he [Imran] left no stone unturned to destroy the country internally and externally, and people like Saqib Nisar called him "Sadiq and Ameen". She questioned, “What is a crime that has not been proven against Imran?”Referring to the alleged audio leak, Maryam Nawaz wrote that he himself [mran Khan] is saying that he has to play with people. "If this traitor Imran is not taught a lesson even after all kinds of serious crimes are proven today, then we will all be responsible for the destruction of the country," she added.