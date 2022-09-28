What's new

We will be responsible if Imran not made example: Maryam Nawaz

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
1664376473801.png

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan a ‘traitor’, saying that if he [Imran] is not taught a lesson, then everybody will be held responsible for the destruction of the country.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1575107049830354945
In her series of tweets on the social networking website Twitter, Maryam took a jibe at Imran Khan and wrote that the painful thing is not that Pakistan’s destiny was played with by the person who has received training from abroad and been supported financially, but the worrying aspect is that Imran was doing everything and everyone was watching silently.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1575103793728888832

She further wrote that a country of 220 million was held hostage by traitor and incompetent person for four years, and he [Imran] left no stone unturned to destroy the country internally and externally, and people like Saqib Nisar called him "Sadiq and Ameen". She questioned, “What is a crime that has not been proven against Imran?”
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1575105942563463168
Referring to the alleged audio leak, Maryam Nawaz wrote that he himself [mran Khan] is saying that he has to play with people. "If this traitor Imran is not taught a lesson even after all kinds of serious crimes are proven today, then we will all be responsible for the destruction of the country," she added.
Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
Quite a difficult task.

Jewish lobby support to IK is too strong.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

May 21, 2006
ma sadqa .... she has so much trust on her Butt baradari... after the return of Dar the Kashmiri boy. .................. check out how Nawaz and Dar humiliated Miftah Isamail ...They didn't even let him join in PM plane instead send him from Qatar airline ................ lolzz ...check Mehar Abbasi report about ....the most insulting behavior of Nawaz and company to Miftah ..
 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

Feb 7, 2013
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Don't forget the American Neocons(hardline Republicans).
BUT amritsari party has the blessing of amrikan establishment! republican, democrats play their musical chairs BUT mian ji's links are pukka with amrikan establishment.

so please stop the chawalan yahvian and bongian
 

