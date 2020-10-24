What's new

We were wrong in choosing India over Pakistan: Admits Mehbooba Mufti

Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

Jan 20, 2016
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
If the known puppets of India are now saying that they were wrong in past when they stayed with India , imagine what the majority of Kashmiris feel.

Things are cooking up in IOK no doubt. This should now be taken to logical conclusion.
 
peagle

peagle

Dec 29, 2019
V

Vikki

Jan 31, 2018
Country
Location
Old video..more than year old...all her predictions went wrong...she predicted dooms day...haha...everyone was proved wrong ...kudos to modi and shah for how well they have executed this plan....no riots...no law and order situation...not even a single life lost...violence in kashmir is at an all time low.
This woman is crying as she or her children will not have the chance to have any sort of power in future as J and K will be ruled directly from Delhi.
 
Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

Apr 25, 2018
Country
Location
Vikki said:
Old video..more than year old...all her predictions went wrong...she predicted dooms day...haha...everyone was proved wrong ...kudos to modi and shah for how well they have executed this plan....no riots...no law and order situation...not even a single life lost...violence in kashmir is at an all time low.
This woman is crying as she or her children will not have the chance to have any sort of power in future as J and K will be ruled directly from Delhi.
People like you are ray of hope. As long as people like you are alive and vocal, India will continue to disintegrate and become hollow from inside.

Modi has truly exposed India.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

Jan 20, 2016
Country
Location
Vikki said:
Old video..more than year old...all her predictions went wrong...she predicted dooms day...haha...everyone was proved wrong ...kudos to modi and shah for how well they have executed this plan....no riots...no law and order situation...not even a single life lost...violence in kashmir is at an all time low.
This woman is crying as she or her children will not have the chance to have any sort of power in future as J and K will be ruled directly from Delhi.
Old video? It's a tweet from 24th Oct 2020 (today) by the journalist who interviewed her.
 
V

Vikki

Jan 31, 2018
Country
Location
Taimoor Khan said:
Old video? It's a tweet from 24th Oct 2020 (today) by the journalist who interviewed her.
Watch the video again...it was filmed during curfew when she was under house arrest
Curfew was lifted longback and she was released
 
