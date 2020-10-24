We were wrong in choosing India over Pakistan: Admits Mehbooba Mufti

Old video..more than year old...all her predictions went wrong...she predicted dooms day...haha...everyone was proved wrong ...kudos to modi and shah for how well they have executed this plan....no riots...no law and order situation...not even a single life lost...violence in kashmir is at an all time low.

This woman is crying as she or her children will not have the chance to have any sort of power in future as J and K will be ruled directly from Delhi.