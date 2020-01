Another sellout trying to score brownie points.



Our ancestors chose Islam over Hinduism for good reasons. While we should respect people who practice other religion, we don't need to practice any of their customs.



She complains about right wing religious groups forcing the "Bengali identity" to change. Muslim Bengal is the identity we associate with, if she has so much trouble digesting that, perhaps she should completely disassociate herself with Islam and Bangladesh. Last I checked, there is another Bengal she can associate herself "culturally" and as far as I know, our neighbours are very welcoming of individuals who leave Islam.



Sorry for the rant. I am just so sick of these pseudo-intellectual sellouts looking for cheap publicity by bashing Islam.

Click to expand...