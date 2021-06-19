‘We want more skilled workers from Bangladesh’

Says Saudi ambassador at meeting with Baira members

Published on 12:00 AM, June 19, 2021Staff CorrespondentSaudi Arabia has urged Bangladesh to send more skilled migrant workers to the Kingdom, as there are "ample job opportunities" for foreign workers in its various sectors.Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan said this in a meeting at his office in Dhaka with a three-member delegate of the immediate-past executive committee of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira) on Thursday.The ambassador also emphasised on importance of Bangladesh to the Kingdom, especially in the labour recruitment sector.The ambassador paid special attention on labour recruitment from Bangladesh since it is an important area for both countries, said Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, former secretary general of Baira, who attended the meeting.The issue of enlisting Bangladeshi recruiting agencies to send workers was also discussed, he said. Baira's immediate-past president Benjir Ahmed and vice president Mohammad Abdul Hye attended the meeting.