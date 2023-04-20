We Want Imran out of Politics, Courts Want Him at the Center: Fazlur Rehman

We Want Imran Out of Politics, Court wants Him at the Center: Fazlur Rehman DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said that they want the PTI chief Imran Khan out of politics but the

While addressing a press conference the JUI-F chief Fazal-ur-Rehman said that he had a telephonic conversation with the PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N head Nawaz Sharif. They informed him that the court want them to talk to PTI chief Imran Khan and decide a date for elections.He asked the court to first clear its position and under which section of the constitution everyone will agree on the election date given by Imran Khan, who should be disqualified instead.The JUI-F chief said that they considered this process apolitical and the court should respect the parliament.He maintained that they want to exclude the PTI chief from Politics but the Supreme Court is including him back in the political circle.Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman lambasted Supreme Court saying that the parliament is supreme, if the judges can summon politicians to the court why can’t the parliament summon judges?Earlier today the Supreme Court (SC) directed the political parties to sit together on elections today and update the bench hearing same date election case latest by 4 pm.Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) assured the Supreme Court that they will sit with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and try to find a solution on the election date.