It’s time for Pakistan to change it’s stance and apply an aggressive policy towards India.



First and foremost Pakistan needs to apply the policy of tit for tat by assassinating high ranking Indian military officer for each attack that takes place against our forces in Bloachistan and FATA. Secondly, indians openly talk about breaking Pakistan into four pieces on their media. It’s time that our media start discussing how we can take Delhi back and what steps should be taken to do so. It took 12 years of media propaganda in India to create such an environment where now indian general population became an enemy of minority in india with utmost hate towards Pakistan. Even after seeing all this there are still few Pakistanis who believe in aman ki asha misguiding others as well.



I remember how Indians were careful to speak against Pakistan during Musharraf Era. However, since now they grew balls to discuss about breaking us up openly and hurt us. It is time for Pakistan to put these Indians on their place and show them by doing some serious damage using ISI to activate and operate against them in Arab countries and show the true face of these India’s to Arabs by developing a way where these Indians speak their heart exposing them to Arab world. We should hurt India whenever we get a chance weather it be economically, militarily and on information warfare front, because they’re not missing a chance so why are we? It’s time to show danda so they can start getting shivers once again like they did before.



We should openly discuss all the Indian Muslim majority states that were suppose to annex with Pakistan and with what’s going on with Muslims in India. Which steps Pakistan can take to get what’s rightfully ours. It is time to help our brothers even if they’re a bit misguided or maybe hush to protect themselves and families.



What’re your views?

