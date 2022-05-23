What's new

"We think big", from dry desert to green oasis (Sinai..Egypt)

How do you bring back the rain in a desert one and a half times the size of the Netherlands?

26-01-2022

1653273415703.png


“Restore nature and the rain will return”. That's what The Weather Makers say: a group of Dutch engineers. They have devised a major plan to make Egypt's extremely dry Sinai desert greener, to reduce rain and rivers and prevent further drying out.

More plants provide cooling, make the environment more humid and that brings rain. Ultimately, it may even contribute to the fight against climate change. But how do you grow a lot of plants and trees from dry sand in a sweltering desert? Three young entrepreneurs about their great mission and special invention.

It takes a lot of guts to dare to tackle the enormous problems of heat and drought and thus to combat climate change. “We are used to thinking big,” says Gijs Bosman (41 years old). Together with Ties van der Hoeven and Maddie Akkermans, he started The Weather Makers, a team of engineers with experience in the dredging industry: Dubai, the Maasvlakte, large ships, multi-million dollar projects.

“The dredging industry makes huge projects that you can see from space. Unfortunately, it also destroyed a lot,” he says. “Suddenly the penny dropped for me: with the skills and experience we have, we can also do something better for the world.” In addition to restoring ecosystems in the Netherlands, they are working on a plan to regreen ten thousand square kilometers of Sinai desert. But that's not all. They want to use this to combat global warming. A giga-ambitious plan by a small group of Dutch people.

The Sinai desert was once green

The desert in Egypt shimmers under a hot and dry climate. There is little fresh water or rain, so the soil is salty and dried out. Global warming is particularly noticeable here and is making these problems worse. Yet several studies show that the Sinai was once a green place full of life and water.

The Weather Makers want to reinstate that. They do this by creating ecosystems on a large scale to repair the water cycle. Planting trees is not enough, they say. An ecosystem consists of many different organisms, such as plants, animals, fungi and bacteria. “If we show the power of ecological growth, it can bring a lot and inspire others to do the same,” Bosman says.
How do you make it rain in the desert?

The air above dry and hot land rises faster and does not allow raindrops to fall easily. So once an area has become a desert, it is extremely difficult to make it rain again. In the Sinai, the moist air from the Mediterranean rises so high that the rain only ends up behind the mountains in the Indian Ocean. And that is of little use to them in the desert.

A green landscape means more clouds and more rain. Plants provide shade, cooling and more moisture. Twigs, leaves and roots make the soil richer, so that the water is better retained when it rains. If more rain falls on healthy soil, more and more plants get a chance to grow, which in turn provides more water and so on.

1653273776058.png

If it's up to The Weather Makers, this huge desert area will turn into a green oasis again. Image: The Weather Makers

Cooling the earth with greening

But wait, there's more. As parts of the Sinai become greener, cooler and wetter, the green area slowly expands further. Eventually the rivers and streams will also return, the engineers expect. Surrounding regions also benefit from this upward spiral.

The Weather Makers don't call themselves the Weather Makers for nothing: they expect that all the greenery will cause the wind to turn from north to south and bring more humid air from the Indian Ocean to the Sinai. Areas in North Africa and the Middle East could also become greener and cooler as a result. And this can help slow down global warming.

The rain came back

It has been proven before that it is possible to turn large tracts of parched land into a Garden of Eden. Collaboration partner John D. Liu is an ecologist and filmmaker and reported on the recovery of the Loess Plateau in China in the documentary Green Gold (can be viewed at VPRO Tegenlicht).

The eroded area was completely restored in about twenty years. Residents built terraces on mountain slopes and planted thousands of trees and other plants. The soil improved, the humidity increased, the heat decreased and the rain returned. Nature recovered and the area became green and habitable again.

1653273978855.png

The Loess Plateau in China before and after the restoration of the vegetation. Image: John D. Lui

Ready for step one

But back for a moment: where do you start such a mega operation? Near Lake Bardawil, in the north of the peninsula. The Egyptian government has asked a Belgian dredging company to restore the large coastal lake, which is extremely shallow and salty. There is hardly any life left now.

The government wants to bring back the fish and other aquatic animals by dredging the lake. This allows them to tackle poverty in the area and ensure food security. As partners of the dredging company, The Weather Makers are now negotiating with the Egyptian government about this first step of the larger plan. They can use the excavated mud from the lake for the rest of the mission: restoring the land.

Dredging as a kickstart for recovery

They want to use the dredged material from the lake to make the land fertile. The interior bordering the lake was once green. But due to erosion of the land, the fertile top layer has slowly but surely ended up in the lake. “We want to take that fertile soil back up from the lake and put it back on the land,” says Bosman. “That involves moving millions of cubic meters of soil. The idea is very old: just think of farmers who empty their ditches and use the fertile mud on the land.”

There are only a few factors in Egypt that make it, to put it mildly, a bit more difficult. The water and sediments from the lake are extremely salty and there is hardly any rain in the desert area. But The Weather Makers have come up with something clever: the Eco Oasis.

Ecosystem Restoration Invention: The Eco Oasis

The Eco Oasis is an ecological machine for purifying or desalinating water, stimulating life and creating fertilizers and fresh water. There is a prototype in a meadow just outside Hertogenbosch's: an impressive greenhouse with huge glass cylinders full of water from the nearby area. The water flows very slowly from cylinder to cylinder through pipes. Special micro-organisms are grown there that can purify water: diatoms, a type of algae that produce a lot of oxygen.

1653274462626.png

The test set-up of the Eco Oasis in Den Bosch. Photo: Pieter van Hout

The diatoms absorb the excess nutrients from the water and themselves form the food for fish, which also live in the cylinders. In addition, plants grow in the greenhouse. The fertile droppings of the fish can then be used as fertilizer for the plants. The evaporation released during these natural processes causes condensation in the greenhouse, which can be extracted as fresh water. And so you have a miniature ecosystem where each link contributes to the next. In short: a great invention that can be used anywhere in the world.

An explosion of life

The Eco Oasis provides an explosion of life, even in rugged, arid areas such as the Sinai. The use of the cylinders in the greenhouse of the test set-up can be widely applied in the desert. The plan is to transport the sediments from the coastal dredging work in pipelines to the area to be restored.

In the pilot of the plan, a number of large greenhouses will be placed in the desert, in which the salt water will be converted by the Eco Oasis into fertile soil, freshwater and plants that are suitable for greening parts of the desert in about a year and a half. “The greenhouses are, as it were, the nursery for ecological recovery,” says Bosman.

1653274887761.png

The greenhouse where the Eco Oasis in Den Bosch is located. Photo: Pieter van Hout

“Here we can show the power of nature”

What do they need to make the project a success? “Ten cubic meters of sediments from Lake Bardawil,” Bosman says with a laugh. This allows them to conduct research to show that their plan can work. And they would like to start with the first phase of the project: the dredging work in Lake Bardawil. Then they can simultaneously run pilots for greening the desert.

“If we start now, there will be changes at the lake after one or two years,” he says. Then the water quality improves, aquatic animals come back and the wetlands around the lake become green again. “Zoom in on Google Maps in fifteen or twenty years, hopefully you will see that the desert in the Sinai is a lot greener than it is now. The world needs these kinds of projects. Here we can show the power of nature.”


https://www.voordewereldvanmorgen.nl/artikelen/we-denken-groot-van-droge-woestijn-naar-groene-oase
 
Dutch engineering expertise and water management — a big business in the Netherlands​


1653275712109.png


March 27, 2020

For 700 years the Dutch have developed their expertise in keeping their country dry. It began with cordoning off sections of the shallow sea, draining them dry, and building a bigger country.

Now, no place in Europe is under greater threat than this waterlogged country on the edge of the continent. It’s a constant battle as climate change with its rising sea levels makes its impact felt on sea-level communities around the globe. The Dutch (famous for their frugality, inventiveness and foresight) are forced to invest billions of euros to move mountains of sand to fortify their dikes and protect their next generation.

Fertile polder farmlands

‘Netherlands’ literally means ‘lower countries‘ in reference to its low elevation and flat topography. Most of this small country (in fact 27% of it) is actually below sea level, with only about 50% of its land exceeding 1 metre above sea level.

Of the country’s 17.4 million people, 21% lives in areas below sea level. Most of the areas below sea level, known as polders, are the result of gradual and painstaking land reclamation from water. Today’s wide open, fertile fields once marked the bottom of the seabed.

1653275809535.png

Today the Netherlands is twice the size it was 400 years ago! As recently as 1986, the Netherlands proclaimed the 12th and youngest province of Flevoland, but they didn’t do that by annexing any of their neighbour’s territories. Flevoland was created on land that was mostly reclaimed from the sea in the 1950’s and 1960’s, where the former Zuiderzee was.

Over many centuries the Dutch and their ancestors have had an ongoing battle with the North Sea

They’ve had to build mighty dikes to protect their communities, and worked to hold back and reclaim land from the sea for over 2000 years, thus affirming the old Dutch adage ‘God created the Earth, but the Dutch created the Netherlands.’

Around 400 BC, the Frisians were first to settle the Netherlands. It was they who built terpen, which were earth mounds upon which they built their villages, providing safe ground during storm surges, high tides and sea or river flooding. Small dikes were also built around this time, measuring about 70 centimetres.

On December 14, 1287, the terpen and dikes that held back the North Sea failed, and water flooded the country. Known as the St. Lucia’s Flood, it killed over 50,000 people and is considered one of the worst floods in history. A result of the St. Lucia’s Flood was the creation of a new inland sea, called Zuiderzee.

This event also created direct sea access for the village of Amsterdam, allowing its development into a major port city. Since the 1200s, the Dutch employed the rotator power of windmills to drain the low-lying, waterlogged land and expose the fertile soil. By diverting water upwards and away from marshes by giant Archimedes screws, windmills worked faithfully to power the creation of the Netherlands.

1653275965731.png

These Dutch icons were used for centuries to drain peatland for grazing and agriculture (these days it’s done by electrical and diesel-driven pumping stations). For the next few centuries, the Dutch worked to push back the water of the Zuiderzee, building dikes and creating polders.

Storms, high tides and deep water

Storms and floods in 1916 provided the impetus for the Dutch to start a major project to reclaim the Zuiderzee. From 1927 to 1932, a 30.5 km long dike called Afsluitdijk was built, turning the Zuiderzee into the IJsselmeer, a freshwater lake. On February 1, 1953, another devastating flood hit the Netherlands.

Caused by a combination of a storm over the North Sea and spring tide, waves along the sea wall rose to 4.5 meters. In some areas, the water rose above existing dikes and flooded unsuspecting, sleeping towns. Just over 1,800 people in the Netherlands died, 72,000 people had to be evacuated and thousands of livestock died. This devastation prompted the Dutch to pass the Delta Act in 1958, changing the structure and administration of the dikes in the Netherlands.

1653276085897.png


Monumental marvels of the modern world

In turn, this new administrative system created the project known as the North Sea Protection Works, which included building a dam and barriers across the sea. The Zuiderzee and Delta Works (the world’s biggest storm surge barrier) took half of the 20th century to complete (ended 1997), and together these vast engineering feats are considered one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World.

It’s a vast and complex system of 13 dams, floodgates and storm surge barriers (massive, moveable structures which shut (automatically or otherwise) during extreme sea levels). It included the laying of 16.4 km of dikes and around 300 structures, having reduced the risk of flooding to one in 4,000 years.

1653276189497.png


The Maeslant storm surge barrier was the final stage of the Delta Works, and was built to protect Rotterdam – the most important port in Europe, serving tens of thousands of ships from around the world and supplying pretty much everything to everywhere. The idea behind the barrier was unprecedented — a monumental gate with two arms, resting on either side of the canal, each arm as tall and twice as heavy as the Eiffel Tower. It was a staggering work of engineering, one of modern Europe’s lesser-known marvels.

Costly… but life saving!

Constructing these massive structures has cost approximately 7.4 billion euros. Now it almost never floods in the Netherlands — this being one of the most flood-prone countries where nearly 70 per cent of economic output is generated below sea level!

Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Cora van Nieuwenhuizen believes that if you ask any Dutch person if they live below the sea level, a lot of people wouldn’t even wonder about it. The Minister adds, “If you realize that one-third of our country is below sea level and another third is at the risk of flooding, then you immediately realize why it’s always on our minds. We spent a lot of money to prepare ourselves for the future and make sure we are resilient for storms like that. That is also the reason why everyone can live here fearless.”


https://dutchreview.com/culture/his...management-a-big-business-in-the-netherlands/
 
The Netherlands has an excellent experience in managing ports, dams and water, and we agree strongly with it,, this is something Egypt needs. The second and most important point is that the ratio of its exports to its production exceeds 70%, while Germany's is 47%.

The most important thing is that most of its exports are agricultural industry and food products, despite its area, which is not large at all, and where the water canals occupy more than 22% of their land area.

And this Egypt can benefit from, especially since the food industries are not as complicated as electronics and mechanics and do not need complex technology transfers. At the same time, all markets in Egypt's region, from the Gulf to Africa, need these products.

In addition, African agricultural resources may enable Egypt to obtain them due to the relative geographical proximity and recycle them in the form of a product and export them.

Third, the Netherlands is successful in the service and logistics industry, and this is what Egypt wants for its distinguished position as ports and so on..

Small countries in negotiating will be more flexible than large countries because of their desire to spread globally..

And it is not a condition that Egypt can benefit only from Germany, Italy, France and other central European countries.. other small European countries have specializations that are more profound sometimes than large countries, such as Finland in communications and creative education programs, and Denmark in the manufacture of medicine, food products and fishing.


How did this small country (The Netherlands) became the food basket of the entire world!

 
Probably a multi-decade endeavor (at a minimum) if attempted. If they can do it, good for the Egyptians; more arable land for their people.
 

