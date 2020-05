‘We surrender!’ Roscosmos chief taunts Trump for bragging about ‘super-duper’ US missile



While unveiling the flag of the Space Force in the Oval Office on Friday, US President Donald Trump made some headline-grabbing remarks.Trump bragged.he insisted.Adopting something of a sarcastic tone, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said Moscow has already put its own Avangard (Vanguard) hypersonic glider into service. Mounted on top of an existing ballistic missile, the top-notch projectile is said to be capable of reaching Mach 27, rendering modern-day missile defense installations obsolete because of its overwhelming speed.______________________________________Trump sounds just like a child when he makes such comments talking about "super duper" stuff, so the way to shut up a child is simply not argue with him & instead tell him "fine you have a super duper missile we surrender", while his people are dying en masse on daily basis he tries to distract the US people's attention away from his major screw up by talking about things that the people don't even care about, he should go to a hospital in NY & talk with the patients (& the doctors) & check wether they give a flying F about his "super duper missile", I'm pretty sure their response would be to spit on his face & he would still claim they love him just like in this video: