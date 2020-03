Turkey is currently deliver emergency medical aid to many countries. The countries that are now prominent in these aid packages are Iran, Italy, Iraq, Georgia and Bulgaria.



Turkey was showed its solidarity to China through TIKA, since the early days of outbreaks. Within the scope of this assistance, the required number of Biohazard overalls, medical protective filtered masks, protective gowns and medical glasses were provided.



These should not be a propaganda material. For the last 10 days, dozens title has been opened about which countries China has helped. This is embarrassing form of behavior. This virus has become a pandemic because of China and has now turned into a propaganda tool here.



While countries are fulfilling their responsibilities towards the world, our responsibility should be to give the image of more solidarity. Therefore, I cannot say that I am disturbed by these efforts. But I was very surprised that the situation was politicized even through such a disease phenomenon.

