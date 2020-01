Is this corrupt clown kidding?? USA carried out his mission for him and his nation. USA has only ever been carrying out missions for his nation's benefit, and he has the nerve to say "let's stay out of it now the sh+& hit the fan"??



Even if he is merely bluffing to keep his nation's missions against Iran secret, to come out and make such a humiliating statement about his sponsors is disgraceful.



He could simply stay quiet, no comment, that sort of thing, if asked directly whether Israel would support USA in military action against Iran.



This is humiliating for Trump.



Trump might want to consider demanding public clarification of these odd comments.

