We should not refer to Indians as Pajeets ( for our own good )

Why ?

If you have any vague understanding of internet culture, you will know this term refers to all South Asians on forums where it was first popularized ( 4chan )

If you don't believe me, here's a scholarly citation

  1. (derogatory, alt-right, Internet slang, ethnic slur) A stereotypical Indian person; someone from India (or possibly by extension, South Asia) of not particularly a high social standing.
The International Alt-Right: Fascism for the 21st Century?‎ , Routledge, 31 January 2020

On all online forums and in real life, where non South Asians gather, the term "pajeet" refers to you all

If anything, Pakistanis are known as Muslims pajeets or Pakijeets

But most importantly, the avg Pakistani does not look different from the avg Indian. Unless you are Afghan/Iranian passing, i.e, less than 5-15% of Pakistan, you will be identified as a pajeet by foreigners. In this world, image is more important than reality
 
Maula Jatt

My nibba go through this thread lmao

Aman Ka Tamasha

Circumstances. We never know perhaps he would again have a change of heart later in life if he didn't pass right after partition. Sir, what's this about? @Joe Shearer sb. alluded to this too, in clearer terms. How and when did Quaid-e-Azam had a change of heart w.r.t. the partition? A lot of...
defence.pk

Make up your mind
 
1st you change your name id and then post anti IK posts as usual sucking NS's tattay.

Now this bs. What r u? Indian if nit definitely l9ok like Indian Pajeet.

Screenshot_20230509_060555_Chrome.jpg
 
Maula Jatt said:
My nibba go through this thread lmao

Aman Ka Tamasha

Circumstances. We never know perhaps he would again have a change of heart later in life if he didn't pass right after partition. Sir, what's this about? @Joe Shearer sb. alluded to this too, in clearer terms. How and when did Quaid-e-Azam had a change of heart w.r.t. the partition? A lot of...
defence.pk

Make up your mind
That was clearly a joke. Here l am serious.
 
You can call us whatever you want. Stop this woke bs.

Even Pan spitting Slum dwelling bhookhe nange bhaiyyas of Karachi call us pajeet and gangus. No one cares seriously.
 

