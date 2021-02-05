'We should have stayed in WUHAN': Briton whose family were evacuated from Covid epicentre has spent a year wishing they had 'never got on that flight' while watching life return to normal in China

Matt Raw, 39, from Cheshire, was evacuated from Wuhan by British Government

He was in Wuhan with his mother and wife, Ying, 39, who is a Chinese national

Mr Raw says he now regrets leaving Wuhan, where life has returned to normal

The city, where Covid was first identified, was placed under ultra-strict lockdown