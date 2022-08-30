We should go to war with China, end myth that it is stronger than us: BJP Swamy

We should go to war with China, end myth that it is stronger than us: Swamy BJP member Subramanian Swamy said that India "should go to war now" with China in order "to end the myth that China is stronger than" India. "China has a worse Finance Ministry than Modi's PMO. So China's economy is in a worse state," Swamy tweeted after a Twitter user asked for a way to resolve...

Mohammad Anab / 06:07 pm on 30 Aug 2022,TuesdayBJP member Subramanian Swamy said that India "should go to war now" with China in order "to end the myth that China is stronger than" India. "China has a worse Finance Ministry than Modi's PMO. So China's economy is in a worse state," Swamy tweeted after a Twitter user asked for a way to resolve the India-China territorial disputes.