We should go to war with China, end myth that it is stronger than us: BJP Swamy

We should go to war with China, end myth that it is stronger than us: BJP Swamy
Mohammad Anab / 06:07 pm on 30 Aug 2022,Tuesday

64979445.jpg

BJP member Subramanian Swamy said that India "should go to war now" with China in order "to end the myth that China is stronger than" India. "China has a worse Finance Ministry than Modi's PMO. So China's economy is in a worse state," Swamy tweeted after a Twitter user asked for a way to resolve the India-China territorial disputes.


inshorts.com

We should go to war with China, end myth that it is stronger than us: Swamy

BJP member Subramanian Swamy said that India "should go to war now" with China in order "to end the myth that China is stronger than" India. "China has a worse Finance Ministry than Modi's PMO. So China's economy is in a worse state," Swamy tweeted after a Twitter user asked for a way to resolve...
inshorts.com inshorts.com
 
1661865788316.png
 
Swamy???? Seriously?

Indians do not take him seriously because he belongs to the league of Fahad Choudhary and Lal Topi.

but he is a legend and star of PDF.
 

