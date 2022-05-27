We should bring back Muta (temporary) marriage and polygamy should not be a taboo in our society

Historically speaking, when slavery was practised. A man could have 4 wives and as many slave girls as he could own. Islam allowed man to satisfy his sexual desires with them.



In the present age, we can barely marry one woman and it's practically impossible to marry another women as our lame culture looks down on polygamy, not to mention how feminism has spoiled women. We don't have slave girls anymore, so we need to bring back the tradition of temporal marriage to replace it. A sexually frustrated society will have many dangerous consequences, and of them is the problem of rape, pedophilia etc.



I don't want to turn this discussion into a typical munazra but If you want the legal Shari evidence for Muta marriage, l can provide it easily but you need to look at the context. Most Sunnis oppose muta marriage to go against the Shias, who don't have any problem with it. But many classical Sunni scholars didn't think the permissibility muta marriage was abrogated



According to classical Sunni scholars such as Ibn Hazm (384 - 456 A.H / 994 - 1064 C.E), Ibn Hajar al-Athqallani (773 - 852 A.H / 1372 - 1449 C.E), etc.; numerous prominent companions continued to believe in the permissibility of practising Mut'ah after the death of the Prophet. Early Sunni hadith scholars such as `Ata' ibn Abi Rabah, Ibn Jurayj, Ahmad ibn Hanbal etc. deemed Mut'ah marriages valid and permissible.



There's nothing morally reprehensible in muta marriage. A man signs a temporary marriage contract with a female and he pays her some money in return. This makes her halal for him in that time period. If she gives birth to his child, he will bear the same responsibilities and be required to provide for the mother+child.